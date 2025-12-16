Rainmatter and UIV Lead INR 25 Cr Funding Round in Climate Tech Startup Aurassure The round also saw participation from Maithan Alloys Limited.

Akanksha Priyadarshini, Co-founder and CEO of Aurassure

Climate tech startup Aurassure has raised INR 25 crore in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Rainmatter by Zerodha and Unicorn India Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Maithan Alloys Limited.

The company said the fresh capital will be used to support global expansion plans, strengthen its technology platform and invest in hardware innovation and manufacturing.

Founded in 2022 by Akanksha Priyadarshini, Aurassure operates a climate intelligence platform that provides real time and hyperlocal visibility into environmental risks. The platform is designed to support enterprises operating in regions experiencing rising climate volatility. By combining a dense network of more than 2,000 street level sensors with AI and physics based models, Aurassure claims to deliver insights on air quality, heat stress, rainfall, flooding, wind behaviour and urban microclimates.

Aurassure currently maintains 99 percent network uptime and has active deployments across more than 200 cities in India and over 100 cities in Brazil. Over the last year, the startup has also launched a wholly owned subsidiary in Brazil and initiated early stage projects in Bangladesh.

According to the startup , the funds raised will be deployed to accelerate its presence across the Global South, with a focus on Latin America, South Asia and Africa. Planned initiatives include strengthening operations in Brazil, building regional teams and scaling city level deployments. Aurassure will also invest in advancing its Climate Intelligence Analytics Platform by expanding AI driven predictive models, enhancing cloud based analytics and developing next generation hyperlocal sensing systems.

Akanksha Priyadarshini, Co-founder and CEO of Aurassure, said, "Enterprises today need climate intelligence that is immediate, accurate and hyperlocal. Aurassure brings that capability to the ground by helping organisations reduce risk, protect people and operate with confidence in an increasingly unpredictable climate. What was earlier a nice to have has now become an absolute necessity."

Part of the capital will also be directed towards hardware innovation and manufacturing. This includes improving sensor accuracy and durability for monitoring air quality, heat, rainfall and flooding, as well as expanding calibration infrastructure and optimising manufacturing processes to enable large scale and cost efficient deployments.

Aurassure serves customers across construction, insurance, renewables, logistics, healthcare and industrial sectors. Its platform converts raw environmental signals into early warnings, risk indices and operational insights to help organisations reduce downtime, improve compliance and manage climate risk.

Over the next 12 months, Aurassure plans to expand deployments across India, Brazil and selected markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The company aims to enable real time climate awareness in 1,000 cities across the Global South over the next three years.

ValueBridge Capital, a Merisis Group company, acted as the banking partner and advisor to the fundraise.
