Rainmatter Leads Seed Funding in Food Startup The Kenko Life

With fresh funding, The Kenko Life will expand in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, enhance products and technology, grow its team, boost kitchen capacity, and promote personalized nutrition with eco-friendly packaging.

Bengaluru-based health-first food startup The Kenko Life has raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round aimed at strengthening its foundation and driving the next stage of its growth.

The round was led by Rainmatter, Zerodha's health-focused investment arm, with participation from Aniketh Jain, Co-founder of Kaleyra.

Founded in 2023 by Neeraj Kumar and Vivek Chandran, The Kenko Life offers nutritionist-backed meal subscriptions and clean-ingredient desserts tailored for modern Indian lifestyles. The startup currently serves over 800 active subscribers, operates four cafés in Bengaluru, and delivers more than 21,000 meals every month. It claims to have reported a 300 percent year-on-year growth along with strong repeat purchase rates.

With the latest funding, Kenko plans to deepen its operations in Bengaluru and expand to Hyderabad. The startup will focus on product development, technology enhancement, and team expansion. It also aims to broaden its menu with calorie-counted Indian thalis and protein-rich desserts made from clean ingredients.

The funds will further be used to increase kitchen capacity, improve last-mile delivery systems, and develop a consumer app that enables a more personalised food experience.

Kenko also intends to strengthen its nutrition counselling services and promote eco-friendly packaging across its product range.

Over the next 18 to 24 months, the startup plans to operate six cafés, launch its mobile app, and introduce two new product lines: Protein Packed Low Calorie No Sugar Desserts and High Protein Indian Thali Meals.

"People don't want another diet chart. They want healthy food without the extra effort, food that fits into their day," said Neeraj Kumar, Founder of The Kenko Life.

"Healthy eating shouldn't feel like a compromise; it should feel like a habit you enjoy," added Vivek Chandran, Co-founder.

Kenko competes with brands such as EatFit, Ripsey, SoupX, Food Darzee, and The Living Food Company.