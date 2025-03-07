Rana Daggubati's AlcoBev brand Loca Loka Raises USD 12.5 Mn to Expand Global Tequila Presence The fresh capital will fuel research and development for new portfolio innovations while accelerating the company's global expansion, reinforcing its ambition to become the world's most beloved tequila brand.

[L-R] Anirudh Ravichander, Harsha Vadlamudi, & Rana Daggubati, Co-founders of Loca Loka

Singapore-based AlcoBev brand Loca Loka has raised USD 12.5 million from undisclosed investors associated with a Singapore-based family office.

The fresh capital will fuel research and development for new portfolio innovations while accelerating the company's global expansion, reinforcing its ambition to become the world's most beloved tequila brand.

Harsha Vadlamudi, Founder and CEO of Loca Loka, said, "This funding round represents a pivotal moment in our journey at Loca Loka. As we navigate the dynamic and rapidly evolving global tequila landscape, this strategic investment validates our vision and the incredible potential of our brand portfolio."

Loca Loka is a joint venture between renowned Indian actor Rana Daggubati, celebrated composer Anirudh Ravichander, and seasoned AlcoBev entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi (Managing Partner – Ironhill India). The company entered the AlcoBev industry with the launch of its handcrafted tequila brand in the USA and Southeast Asia, with plans to introduce additional premium spirits globally.

With a focus on authenticity, innovation, and quality, Loca Loka blends tradition with modern craftsmanship, creating premium spirits that celebrate the heritage of their ingredients while catering to evolving consumer preferences.

"At Loca Loka, our journey transcends traditional business metrics. We're deeply cognizant that our success is a symphonic collaboration—a testament to the brilliant minds who breathe life into our vision every single day. The remarkable individuals behind our brand are architects of our collective ambition," said Rana Daggubati, Co-founder of Loca Loka.

"This fundraise has brought in investors who are also strategic partners who are reimagining the global tequila landscape with us. Their confidence in our entrepreneurial expertise and strategic acumen drives our ambitious expansion plans, turning market potential into tangible success. We remain unwavering in our pursuit of redefining excellence in the tequila ecosystem," he added.

The company made its successful debut in 2024 with its flagship products, Tequila Blanco and Tequila Reposado, capturing the attention of tequila connoisseurs across the USA and Southeast Asia. Loca Loka's tequila embodies the traditional Mexican agave essence, fused with the spicy, sweet notes inspired by Indian flavors, offering a unique drinking experience.

"Money talks, but we're making it sing. With this infusion, we're turning up the volume on storytelling—where craft, music, and art collide to create something the world won't just watch, but feel," said Anirudh Ravichander, Co-founder of Loca Loka, highlighting the creative energy driving the brand.

Since its initial launch in Los Angeles, New York, and New Jersey, Loca Loka has expanded to Dallas, Chicago, San Diego, Tampa, and Jacksonville, witnessing strong demand in the US. The company has also entered Singapore, tapping into the region's growing appetite for premium and innovative spirits.

Looking ahead to 2025, Loca Loka aims to expand its footprint into the UK, India, Dubai, London, the Philippines, and Indonesia, while further solidifying its presence in key US markets, including Las Vegas, Miami, and Washington DC. Additionally, the brand is actively working on entering global Travel Retail (Duty-Free) sections, enhancing its accessibility worldwide.

With this latest funding, Loca Loka is set to redefine the tequila landscape, bringing its bold, premium spirits to new markets while continuing its mission to blend culture, craft, and innovation.
