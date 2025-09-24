The company, founded in 2022 by Gaurav Gupta and Arpana Shahi, has previously raised USD 9.5 million from Norwest Venture Partners and Amit Agarwal (Amazon), Deepinder Goyal (Zomato), and Kunal Shah (CRED), among its backers.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and musician Badshah have invested in Gabit, a health-tech platform that integrates wearables, coaching, nutrition, and supplements into what it calls a "longevity ecosystem."

The company, founded in 2022 by Gaurav Gupta and Arpana Shahi, has previously raised USD 9.5 million from Norwest Venture Partners and Amit Agarwal (Amazon), Deepinder Goyal (Zomato), and Kunal Shah (CRED), among its backers.

At the centre of Gabit's offering is the Smart Ring, a titanium-built, water-resistant device with a 7–10 day battery life. The ring tracks fitness, sleep, stress, and nutrition while integrating with the platform's AI health coach "PEP" and voice-based food logging system. In 2025, it was named "Best Smart Ring of the Year" at Amazon India's Best in Tech Awards.

"Taking care of yourself shouldn't feel like a full-time job," Kapoor said. "What I love about the Gabit Smart Ring is that it quietly fits into your life. No noise, no distractions, just real change. It's built for our generation."

Badshah added, "In my world, performance is everything – and it starts with health. Gabit gets that. It mixes tech, habit-building, and fun. That's why I wanted in."

The startup positions itself as more than a wearable device provider, offering nutrition and fitness coaching, science-backed supplements, and skincare products. Co-founder Gaurav Gupta said the company's aim is to simplify wellness.

"We built Gabit to make wellness doable, not daunting," Gupta said. "With champions like Ranbir Kapoor and Badshah joining the movement, we're more fired up than ever to help India make good health a second nature."