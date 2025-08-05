Ranbir Kapoor Invests in Prozo to Boost Supply Chain Innovation The supply chain platform plans to expand into new cities, enhance automation and predictive analytics, and develop tailored solutions for MSMEs and quick commerce players.

[L-R] Ranbir Kapoor and Dr Ashvini Jakhar

Actor and entrepreneur Ranbir Kapoor has invested in Prozo, a tech-enabled full-stack supply chain platform that serves some of India's fastest-growing brands. Known for his involvement in ventures such as ARKS and Mumbai City FC, Kapoor's latest move underscores the rising significance of scalable backend infrastructure in the consumer economy.

Prozo integrates warehousing, freight, and fulfillment under one technology-driven system. With tools like ProWMS, ProShip, and its proprietary Control Tower, the platform offers real-time visibility and SLA-driven operations across B2B, D2C, and marketplace channels.

"Every brand today needs speed, consistency and adaptability," Kapoor said. "Prozo's systems give brands that edge. I've seen how great execution builds trust—and Prozo is enabling that behind the scenes."

Founded by Dr Ashvini Jakhar, a former Naval doctor and McKinsey consultant, Prozo has built a nationwide network of 42 tech-enabled warehouses covering 2.2 million square feet and serving more than 24,000 pin codes. The company currently works with over 150 brands, including The Minimalist, Neemans, Beardo, Snitch, and PhonePe, and has achieved an annual revenue run-rate of INR 250 crore.

"Ranbir brings creative depth and strategic thinking," said Dr Jakhar. "His belief in reliable operations mirrors our ethos, and we're excited to build with his support."

Prozo operates on a flexible, pay-per-use model, offering enterprise-grade capabilities such as its warehouse management system, transport management system, and real-time monitoring tools. These allow brands to maintain control and visibility over their supply chains across multiple sales channels.

The company, which has raised USD 20 million from investors including Sixth Sense Ventures and JAFCO Asia, plans to expand into new cities, enhance automation and predictive analytics, and develop tailored solutions for MSMEs and quick commerce players. It is also focusing on strengthening its Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery capabilities to meet evolving consumer expectations.
