Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has officially stepped into the fashion industry with the launch of his lifestyle brand, ARKS. The brand's first store, located at 201 Waterfield Road in Bandra, will open its doors on February 15.

A decade in the making, ARKS will focus primarily on premium footwear, offering a selection of high-end shoes.

In addition, the brand will feature wardrobe staples such as tailored shirts, classic white T-shirts, and well-fitted trousers. Kapoor's vision for ARKS blends sophistication with a relaxed style, influenced by his journey in cinema and evolving fashion trends.

Sharing his inspiration, Kapoor expressed his deep connection to Mumbai, his hometown. "I've traveled the world, but nothing matches the energy of Mumbai. This city teaches you to rise after every fall. It's a part of my soul," he said in a statement.

With ARKS, Kapoor makes a bold entry into the lifestyle industry, bringing his personal style to fans and fashion enthusiasts. As the grand opening approaches, anticipation is high for what the brand has to offer.