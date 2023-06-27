Rannkly Secures $185,000 In Seed Funding Round The funds raised in this round will primarily be allocated towards sales and technology development

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout
L-R: Vishnu Sharma, Mihir Bhardwaj and Shobhit Singh

An online reputation management platform, Rannkly, has announced the completion of its Seed funding round, raising a total of $185,000. The funding was led by 100x.vc, a venture capital firm, with participation from Riziliant Technologies pvt ltd. The funds raised in this round will primarily be allocated towards sales and technology development.

"With this influx of capital, we are excellently positioned to expedite our growth and broaden our reach in empowering businesses to effectively manage their online reputation. Our unwavering commitment remains steadfast on delivering an easily accessible, AI-powered solution that not only monitors and analyzes their online reputation but also empowers them to proactively engage with their customers. The future brims with thrilling possibilities, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our investors for their unwavering trust and support in our vision," said Vishnu Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Rannkly.

In an official release, the company further said that it aims to further enhance its platform's capabilities, ensuring businesses have access to advanced features and a seamless user experience. Additionally, the company said it will strengthen its sales efforts to expand its customer base and drive growth.

"We are delighted to support Rannkly in their vision to revolutionize online reputation management. Their AI-driven platform brings a fresh approach to empowering businesses, and we believe their innovative solutions will redefine the industry. We are excited to be part of their journey and confident in their ability to make a significant impact in the digital landscape," stated 100x.vc team.

Rannkly is an AI-driven platform that handles online reputation by monitoring, analyzing, and responding to reviews and social media by creating and scheduling interactive posts only on one single dashboard. The company is said to envision a world where businesses can efficiently manage their online reputation, allowing them to focus on growth and customer satisfaction.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Social Media Funding Technology News and Trends

