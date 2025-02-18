Ranveer Allahbadia Gets SC Protection from Arrest, But Shows Put on Hold "Just because you are popular, you cannot take society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who will like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind that has been vomited. Why should we protect him," Justices Surya Kant

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, in multiple FIRs registered against him in Maharashtra, Assam, and Rajasthan over alleged obscene and vulgar remarks made during a recent episode of the show India's Got Latent. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh directed that no further FIRs be registered against him for the episode but instructed him to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigations. Additionally, the court barred Allahbadia and his associates from hosting any further shows for the time being.

"The arrest of the petitioner under the Mumbai and Guwahati FIRs shall be stayed subject to the condition that he joins the investigation as and when summoned. Interim protection from arrest is granted on the premise that full cooperation has to be given without any lawyer inside the police station," the court stated in its order.

As part of the conditions for relief, Allahbadia has been ordered to surrender his passport to Thane police and is prohibited from leaving the country without the Supreme Court's permission. He has also been granted the liberty to approach local police in Maharashtra and Assam for protection if he faces any threats that hinder his ability to participate in the probe.

During the hearing, the court was highly critical of the language used in the show, describing it as obscene and inappropriate. Justice Kant expressed strong disapproval, stating, "The words you have chosen—parents will feel ashamed. Daughters and sisters will feel ashamed. The entire society will be ashamed. These are the levels of depravity you and your henchmen have gone to." The bench further remarked, "Just because you are popular, you cannot take society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who will like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind that has been vomited. Why should we protect him?"

Allahbadia's lawyer, Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, argued that his client had been receiving serious death threats, including one offering INR 5 lakh for cutting his tongue. "Petitioner has got death threats… A former wrestler says he should not be spared at any party where we meet him. All this for a 10-second clip," Chandrachud stated. However, the court dismissed this as a reason for relief, with Justice Kant responding, "That is okay. Threats are there every day. The state can take any action."

The controversy stems from an episode shot on November 14, 2024, at Khar Habitat, where Allahbadia, along with comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, allegedly used offensive language. FIRs were subsequently filed in multiple states, prompting Allahbadia to approach the Supreme Court under Article 32, seeking protection and the clubbing of cases.

Despite granting interim relief, the court emphasized that Allahbadia must defend himself separately in the pending cases. "If there are only two or three FIRs, then you defend yourself. Once you are entangled in so many FIRs, there is a strong impediment against your right to defend yourself, and thus the court must protect you. But just because a litigant can afford to approach the Supreme Court, should we intervene in such a case?" Justice Kant questioned.

While Allahbadia has been granted temporary protection from arrest, he remains under legal scrutiny as investigations continue, with further developments expected in the coming weeks.
