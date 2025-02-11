This latest capital infusion aims to bolster Bold Care's R&D capabilities, enhance its presence across digital platforms, and introduce innovative products addressing India's growing demand for sexual health solutions.

Sexual health and wellness brand Bold Care has raised USD 5 million in a Series A funding round led by notable investors, including Nithin Kamath's Rainmatter, Mithun & Siddhartha Sacheti (founders of CaratLane), the Dhanani family of Sayaji Hotels, and the AVT Group.

Other prominent contributors included Gruhas Collective Consumer Fund, MGA Ventures LLP, Claris Capital Limited, NB Ventures Limited, and AP Partners.

This latest capital infusion aims to bolster Bold Care's R&D capabilities, enhance its presence across digital platforms, and introduce innovative products addressing India's growing demand for sexual health solutions. "This investment is a testament to the trust in Bold Care's vision. It empowers us to scale operations, expand our offerings, and help more individuals take charge of their sexual health," said Rajat Jadhav, Co-founder and CEO of Bold Care.

Founded in 2020 by Rajat Jadhav, Mohit Yadav, and Rahul Krishnan, Bold Care has revolutionised sexual wellness in India by blending modern medicine with traditional natural remedies. The brand offers comprehensive solutions for conditions like premature ejaculation (PE) and erectile dysfunction (ED), alongside its fast-growing range of condoms and water-based lubricants. To date, the company has successfully completed over 30 lakh orders, underscoring its rapid growth and widespread customer trust.

The brand claims to have achieved a significant milestone in December 2024, surpassing INR 100 crore in annual recurring revenue (ARR). This marked a sharp rise from its INR 32.9 crore turnover in FY 2023-24.

Bollywood actor and Bold Care Co-founder Ranveer Singh said, "Breaking the stigma and promoting open conversations about sexual health in India has been a cause close to my heart. This funding validates our vision and enables us to scale our innovative offerings further, creating a lasting impact on society."

Nithin Kamath of Rainmatter emphasised the societal impact of Bold Care, stating, "Bold Care is a perfect example of a brand that's not only addressing a significant gap in men's healthcare but also breaking the societal stigma surrounding sexual wellness in India."

2024 also marked Bold Care's foray into women's wellness with the launch of Bloom, a research-driven brand addressing root-cause concerns for women at various life stages. Bloom focuses on categories such as sexual health, menopause, period care, and pregnancy, using a phase-wise, research-backed approach. With this expansion, Bold Care reaffirms its commitment to empowering individuals with comprehensive and effective wellness solutions.