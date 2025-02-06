The company's pitch on Shark Tank India earned offers from three Sharks, with Peyush Bansal clinching the deal.

Rapture Innovation Labs, founded in 2018 by mechanical and electronics engineers Navajith Karkera and Jagath Biddappa, is redefining how people experience sound with its flagship product, Sonic Lamb. Headphones with built-in subwoofers, Sonic Lamb claims to offer an unmatched immersive audio experience, allowing users to feel every beat, just like a front-row concert experience.

The company's pitch on Shark Tank India earned offers from three Sharks, with Peyush Bansal clinching the deal. This strategic investment is expected to accelerate the company's market penetration and technological advancements.

Already a global sensation, Sonic Lamb claims to have garnered customers across 40+ countries and received accolades from top tech reviewers worldwide. As part of its innovation roadmap, Rapture Innovation Labs is exploring automotive integrations, envisioning car seats that deliver immersive entertainment experiences.

Recognised as DeepTech Audio Startup and featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 for both India and Asia, the startup blends Indian innovation with European refinement, with Sonic Lamb being designed and engineered in India and fine-tuned in top European labs.

With Bansal's backing, Rapture Innovation Labs is poised for global expansion, promising to transform how people listen, feel, and connect with sound. This investment marks a significant milestone in India's deep-tech startup ecosystem.