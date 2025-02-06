Rapture Innovation Labs Eyes Global Expansion with Peyush Bansal's Backing The company's pitch on Shark Tank India earned offers from three Sharks, with Peyush Bansal clinching the deal.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Navajith Karkera & Jagath Biddappa, Rapture Innovation Labs

Rapture Innovation Labs, founded in 2018 by mechanical and electronics engineers Navajith Karkera and Jagath Biddappa, is redefining how people experience sound with its flagship product, Sonic Lamb. Headphones with built-in subwoofers, Sonic Lamb claims to offer an unmatched immersive audio experience, allowing users to feel every beat, just like a front-row concert experience.

The company's pitch on Shark Tank India earned offers from three Sharks, with Peyush Bansal clinching the deal. This strategic investment is expected to accelerate the company's market penetration and technological advancements.

Already a global sensation, Sonic Lamb claims to have garnered customers across 40+ countries and received accolades from top tech reviewers worldwide. As part of its innovation roadmap, Rapture Innovation Labs is exploring automotive integrations, envisioning car seats that deliver immersive entertainment experiences.

Recognised as DeepTech Audio Startup and featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 for both India and Asia, the startup blends Indian innovation with European refinement, with Sonic Lamb being designed and engineered in India and fine-tuned in top European labs.

With Bansal's backing, Rapture Innovation Labs is poised for global expansion, promising to transform how people listen, feel, and connect with sound. This investment marks a significant milestone in India's deep-tech startup ecosystem.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Babynama, PlaySuper, and Origamis AI Raise Early-Stage Funding

The following Indian startups have announced their investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Astra Security Closes USD 2.7 Mn Funding Round Led by Emergent Ventures to Boost AI Integration in Cybersecurity

The fresh funding will enhance cloud vulnerability detection and integrate AI to empower developers and security engineers in building advanced, real-time security detection capabilities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Adar Poonawalla Acquires 20% Stake in AstaGuru to Transform Luxury Auction Space

The collaboration will drive growth across various verticals and categories, leveraging research-driven strategies and AI-powered digital enhancements to elevate user experiences.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Pride of His Hometown': Who Is DeepSeek Founder Liang Wenfeng? What to Know About the 40-Year Old Billionaire

Wenfeng previously ran a hedge fund with $14 billion in assets.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Walmart Is Laying Off Hundreds, Relocating Others as the Company Closes a U.S. Office

Walmart is giving some employees at least a month to decide if they want to relocate.

By Sherin Shibu