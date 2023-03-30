Rario Unveils Its Mobile Application For the Cricketing Fraternity

The 2021 founded startup has onboarded over 150 exclusive players from the industry as its brand ambassadors, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Faf Du Plessis, Kane Williamson, David Warner, and Smriti Mandhana.

learn more about Paromita Gupta

By Paromita Gupta

Rario

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Thursday, Rario, a blockchain-based digital cricket collectables platform offering licensed player cards, announced its official mobile application for its users and fans.

The 2021 founded startup has onboarded over 150 exclusive players from the industry as its brand ambassadors, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Faf Du Plessis, Kane Williamson, David Warner, and Smriti Mandhana.

"We are a fan-first company, endlessly striving to transform the landscape of cricket fandom, through digital sports memorabilia and curated fan experiences. With the latest edition of the IPL, we've incorporated new features to make the experience safe and enjoyable," shared Ankit Wadhwa, Co-founder and CEO, Rario.

The brand has partnered with reputed and recognised cricket boards, leagues, and associations, including Big Bash League, Women's Big Bash League, Super Smash, Cricket Australia, New Zealand Cricket, Zimbabwe Cricket Board, and Afghanistan Cricket Board.

The mobile application will allow users to explore, trade, buy and sell digital collectables along with integrated gaming features. It will also incorporate D3, Rario's proprietary free-to-play cricket strategy game, which will allow users to earn rewards.

Previously, Rario partnered with Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings on its platform to offer players digital collectables.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in FinTech, AI, Metaverse, and Wealth segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side.  

Related Topics

News and Trends Rario Digital collectables

Most Popular

See all
Living

21 Productive Things to Do During Your Commute

How to use this frustrating "wasted time" to get smarter, more focused and re-energized.

By John Rampton

Technology

Up, Up And Away: Inside India's First Private Space-Tech Company

In the beginning, investors did not believe that a 24-year-old could form a space company in India.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Culture

50 Work-From-Home Jobs that Pay As Much or More than Average Salary

If you're tired of driving to an office and would love to work at home, there are plenty of high-quality full-time work-from-home jobs for you.

By John Rampton

Leadership

5 Insider Tips for Improving Your Confidence as a Public Speaker

Presenting publicly can be a nerve-wracking experience. Here are five key tips to help you boost your confidence.

By Andres Tovar

Leadership

5 Steps to Communicate Like a Boss

Here are five tips leaders can use to improve their communication skills.

By Chris Mayfield

Health & Wellness

5 Essential Steps to Expand Your Vision and Start Living Your Dream Life

It's time to break free from your comfort zone and expand your vision. When you refuse to settle for a mediocre life, you can start building a life you love.

By Stacey Stratton