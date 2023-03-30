Rario Unveils Its Mobile Application For the Cricketing Fraternity

The 2021 founded startup has onboarded over 150 exclusive players from the industry as its brand ambassadors, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Faf Du Plessis, Kane Williamson, David Warner, and Smriti Mandhana.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Thursday, Rario, a blockchain-based digital cricket collectables platform offering licensed player cards, announced its official mobile application for its users and fans.

The 2021 founded startup has onboarded over 150 exclusive players from the industry as its brand ambassadors, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Faf Du Plessis, Kane Williamson, David Warner, and Smriti Mandhana.

"We are a fan-first company, endlessly striving to transform the landscape of cricket fandom, through digital sports memorabilia and curated fan experiences. With the latest edition of the IPL, we've incorporated new features to make the experience safe and enjoyable," shared Ankit Wadhwa, Co-founder and CEO, Rario.

The brand has partnered with reputed and recognised cricket boards, leagues, and associations, including Big Bash League, Women's Big Bash League, Super Smash, Cricket Australia, New Zealand Cricket, Zimbabwe Cricket Board, and Afghanistan Cricket Board.

The mobile application will allow users to explore, trade, buy and sell digital collectables along with integrated gaming features. It will also incorporate D3, Rario's proprietary free-to-play cricket strategy game, which will allow users to earn rewards.

Previously, Rario partnered with Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings on its platform to offer players digital collectables.