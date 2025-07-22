Rashmika Mandanna Launches Fragrance Brand 'Dear Diary' Inspired by her popular digital series of the same name, Dear Diary reflects Rashmika's deep belief in the power of fragrance to capture moments and emotions.

Rashmika Mandanna

Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna has launched her fragrance brand Dear Diary, a personal and emotional olfactory journey inspired by memories, identity, and self-expression. This venture marks a significant step in Rashmika's career as she extends her storytelling beyond the screen into the realm of scent.

Inspired by her popular digital series of the same name, Dear Diary reflects Rashmika's deep belief in the power of fragrance to capture moments and emotions. Each scent in the collection draws from her life from the comforting aroma of her mother's body lotion to the earthy essence of Coorg's coffee estates.

"For me, fragrance is memory," said Rashmika Mandanna. "Perfumes bring back special moments that might otherwise be forgotten. With Dear Diary, I wanted to give everyone a way to carry their stories with them to connect, to feel comforted, to feel a warm hug, and to express who they are, unapologetically."

The brand features three debut fragrances, each drawn from pivotal moments in Rashmika's life. National Crush celebrates her affectionate title from fans with a vibrant, joyful composition. Irreplaceable reflects personal growth and self-worth, inspired by the moment she chose her first tattoo. Controversial channels resilience and the strength to stay kind amid public scrutiny.

Dear Diary has been developed in collaboration with The PCA Companies, a global brand accelerator known for their success in the beauty and fragrance industries. Their partnership was key in shaping the brand's identity and ensuring it remained authentic to Rashmika's vision.

Crystal Wood, CMO at The PCA Companies, shared, "When we first connected with Rashmika about Dear Diary, we immediately recognised the authenticity of her vision. Her love for fragrance, her gratitude for her community, and her kindness before all shaped a brand that felt honest and powerful."

Meticulously crafted using ingredients such as jasmine, pink lotus, sugarcane, lychee, and passionfruit, the fragrances celebrate India's rich olfactory heritage while offering a modern, global appeal.

In a fast paced market filled with trends, Dear Diary claims to bring a quiet sense of meaning and connection. The fragrances are now available with prices starting at INR 599.
