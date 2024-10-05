Get All Access for $5/mo

Discount stock broker platform Upstox recently said that it has completed a buyback of 5 per cent of former Tata chairman Ratan Tata's holdings in the company.

Discount stock broker platform Upstox recently said that it has completed a buyback of 5 per cent of former Tata chairman Ratan Tata's holdings in the company.

The return on Tata's initial investments has been returned 10x the amount, with Tata continuing to hold 95 per cent of his stake in the company.

"Mr. Tata's stake in Upstox has registered a whopping 23,000% return on the original investment made in 2016, based on our last round valuation of $3.5 billion. This achievement reflects our dedication to building value for everyone involved—our investors, partners, and most importantly, our users. Ratan Tata had bought around 1.33% stake in Upstox in 2016," said Upstox.

Upstox cofounder Kavitha Subramanian said, "We are particularly honored that Mr. Tata, a respected and iconic figure in India, has been such a key part of our journey. His early belief in our vision was a huge vote of confidence, and his challenge to us was both simple and profound."

"That vision inspired the creation of Upstox Wealth, a platform designed to give every Indian access to the best financial tools and advice—no matter their background or investment size. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to grow their wealth, not just the privileged few. Our mission is to deliver strong returns for all our investors, and we're proud to say that today we're able to return part of Mr. Tata's investment," added Subramanian.

Upstox further noted that even after this success, Mr. Tata continues to hold the majority of his stake in the company, showing his continued belief.
