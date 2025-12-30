Ravi Jaipuria's Varun Beverages to Acquire South Africa's Twizza VBL, which is majority-owned by the Jaipuria family, will execute this deal through its South African subsidiary called Bevco, which will give it control of three Twizza manufacturing plants in Cape Town, Queenstown, and Middelburg.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ravi Jaipuria

Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL), the largest bottler for PepsiCo outside the USA, is expanding its Africa footprint with the acquisition of Twizza Proprietary Limited in a USD 125 million deal.

VBL, which is majority-owned by the Jaipuria family, will execute this deal through its South African subsidiary called Bevco, which will give it control of three Twizza manufacturing plants in Cape Town, Queenstown, and Middelburg.

Twizza is a producer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages and operates a "fully backward-integrated production system." In the year ending 30 June 2025, Twizza generated a revenue of ~ USD 113 million in revenue and sales of close to 71 million 8-ounce cases. The deal is set to be completed by 30 June 2026, based on regulatory approvals in South Africa, Botswana, and Eswatini.

Meanwhile, for VBL, Africa has turned out to be a crucial market, with domestic volumes in India falling flat for the first three quarters of 2025 due to weather conditions. Its international volumes increased by 9 per cent, largely driven by African markets, with the region contributing to a 56.7 per cent gross margin in Q3 of CY2025.

VBL's African presence currently spans Morocco, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with distribution rights in Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, and Madagascar. According to Business Insider, the company is also establishing a wholly owned subsidiary in Kenya for local manufacturing and distribution.

Beyond non-alcoholic beverages, VBL also has a distribution agreement with Carlsberg to market test beer across a few African subsidiaries. The company's snack manufacturing in Morocco, Zambia, and Zimbabwe is said to have reached full capacity.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae