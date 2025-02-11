The regulatory filing confirmed that the Board has accepted his resignation and will soon begin the search for a new CEO.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd announced that their managing director and Board Member, Sunil Kataria, has resigned to pursue personal aspirations outside the company. The regulatory filing confirmed that the Board has accepted his resignation and will soon begin the search for a new CEO. To ensure business continuity and a seamless transition, executive chairman Gautam Hari Singhania, along with the existing senior management team, will oversee operations in the interim.

Acknowledging Kataria's contributions, Singhania stated, "Sunil has been instrumental in strengthening Raymond Lifestyle's market presence and leading the company through phase one of our transformation. We appreciate his leadership and contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors."

Raymond Lifestyle, a century-old enterprise, boasts a deep bench of seasoned professionals who have served the organization for decades. With this strong foundation, Singhania reaffirmed confidence in the company's growth trajectory. "Raymond Lifestyle stands on a strong foundation with an experienced leadership team in place. As we navigate evolving market opportunities, we are confident of attracting top talent to accelerate our growth trajectory," he added.

Reflecting on his tenure, Kataria expressed gratitude for his time with the company. "I am thankful to Mr. Singhania and the entire Raymond Lifestyle team for this unique opportunity to lead a brand with such a rich legacy. It has been an enriching journey, and I am proud of the progress we have made together. I leave with great confidence in the company's future and its ability to achieve new milestones."