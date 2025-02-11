Raymond Lifestyle MD Sunil Kataria Steps Down The regulatory filing confirmed that the Board has accepted his resignation and will soon begin the search for a new CEO.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sunil Kataria, LinkedIn

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd announced that their managing director and Board Member, Sunil Kataria, has resigned to pursue personal aspirations outside the company. The regulatory filing confirmed that the Board has accepted his resignation and will soon begin the search for a new CEO. To ensure business continuity and a seamless transition, executive chairman Gautam Hari Singhania, along with the existing senior management team, will oversee operations in the interim.

Acknowledging Kataria's contributions, Singhania stated, "Sunil has been instrumental in strengthening Raymond Lifestyle's market presence and leading the company through phase one of our transformation. We appreciate his leadership and contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors."

Raymond Lifestyle, a century-old enterprise, boasts a deep bench of seasoned professionals who have served the organization for decades. With this strong foundation, Singhania reaffirmed confidence in the company's growth trajectory. "Raymond Lifestyle stands on a strong foundation with an experienced leadership team in place. As we navigate evolving market opportunities, we are confident of attracting top talent to accelerate our growth trajectory," he added.

Reflecting on his tenure, Kataria expressed gratitude for his time with the company. "I am thankful to Mr. Singhania and the entire Raymond Lifestyle team for this unique opportunity to lead a brand with such a rich legacy. It has been an enriching journey, and I am proud of the progress we have made together. I leave with great confidence in the company's future and its ability to achieve new milestones."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After This 26-Year-Old Got Hooked on ChatGPT, He Built a 'Simple' Side Hustle Around the Bot That Brings In $4,000 a Month

Dhanvin Siriam wanted to build something that made revenue from ChatGPT, and once he did, he says, "It just caught on."

By Frances Dodds
Legal

Getting Your Feet Wet in the Rental Property Business

The 10-step plan to purchasing your first rental property

By Mark J. Kohler
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

India Lags in Building a DeepSeek Rival, but Potential Keeps Investors Excited

Emerging technologies such as deeptech, spacetech, and biotech have made significant startups in India but remain behind the US and China in creating companies that have a significant global impact.

By Prince Kariappa
Business News

'I Can't Get Everyone to Move Here': Why Airbnb's CEO Is Sticking With a Once-a-Month Hybrid Schedule

Airbnb gives all its employees the freedom to work from home or the office, but there's a catch.

By Sherin Shibu