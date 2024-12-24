Razorpay Grants Employees ₹1 lakh ESOPS to Celebrate Decennial The Bengaluru-based unicorn currently has over 3,000 in its workforce, and said that the ESOP initiatives exceed the value of INR 30 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

(L-R) Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, co-founders, Razorpay.

Razorpay, the digital payments company recently announced that it is granting employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) worth INR 1 lakh to all its current employees to mark its tenth anniversary.

The Bengaluru-based unicorn currently has over 3,000 in its workforce, and said that the ESOP initiatives exceed the value of INR 30 crore.

"While we're proud and humbled by how far we've come, this 10-year milestone is only the beginning of a much larger journey that lies ahead. The ESOP initiative is our way of ensuring every teammate shares in the success as we continue to innovate, simplify money movement, and create even greater value for businesses in India and beyond," said Harshil Mathur, Co-founder & CEO of Razorpay in a statement.

"Razorpay was never about short-term wins but about building something meaningful over the long term. It reinforced a simple principle: do what adds value to our customers and avoid distractions like chasing trends or short-term optimizations for valuation," said Shashank Kumar, Co-founder & MD of Razorpay.

"This mindset became the foundation of our culture—and it is this culture of long-term thinking and value creation that drives us to recognize and reward our team's hard work through initiatives like granting ESOPs to all employees," added Kumar.

Back in 2022, Razorpay conducted a USD 75 million ESOP buyback campaign, which is said to have benefited close to 650 current and former employees.
