RBI Approves Record INR 2.69 Trillion Surplus Transfer to Government Amid Wider Risk Buffer This is the second consecutive year the RBI has transferred a record surplus. In FY24, it had remitted INR 2.11 trillion to the Centre while maintaining a 6.5 per cent CRB

By Portfolio Staff

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced a record surplus transfer of INR 2.69 trillion for the financial year 2024-25. The decision, made during a meeting of the central board, came even as the RBI raised its contingent risk buffer (CRB) to the upper limit of a newly expanded range under a revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF).

According to information released by the RBI, the CRB has now been broadened from the earlier 5.5-6.5 per cent range to 4.5-7.5 per cent of the central bank's balance sheet, providing more flexibility in managing risks and future payouts. The buffer for FY25 has been pegged at 7.5 per cent—the highest end of the new band.

This is the second consecutive year the RBI has transferred a record surplus. In FY24, it had remitted INR 2.11 trillion to the Centre while maintaining a 6.5 per cent CRB. The transferable surplus is calculated based on the ECF adopted in 2019, following the recommendations of the Bimal Jalan-led Expert Committee. As per the framework, the RBI must undertake a review every five years, which culminated in the current revisions.

"Based on the revised Economic Capital Framework, and taking into consideration the macroeconomic assessment, the Central Board decided to further increase the CRB to 7.50 percent," the RBI said in its statement.

Despite the increased provisioning, the central bank's higher surplus this year was made possible by substantial profits from aggressive dollar sales. Gross foreign exchange sales hit $399 billion in FY25, sharply up from $153 billion the previous year. On a net basis, the RBI sold $34.5 billion—its highest since the 2008-09 global financial crisis—capitalizing on the lower historical cost of its dollar reserves versus prevailing market rates.

Market expectations, however, had leaned towards an even higher transfer, closer to INR 3 trillion, had the CRB been retained at last year's level. Still, the RBI emphasized the need for balance.

"The revised ECF provides requisite flexibility year-on-year... while also ensuring needed inter-temporal smoothing of the surplus transfer to the government," the RBI noted, underlining the framework's resilience against evolving external and domestic risks.

The central bank's annual report, due shortly, will provide a detailed breakdown of this year's balance sheet, including the exact composition of the Available Realised Equity (ARE), which stood at INR 4.58 trillion, or 6.5 per cent of the balance sheet, in FY24.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Vivek Oberoi Acquires 21% Stake in Rutland Square Spirits

"India's rich tea heritage will now meet Scotland's time-honoured spirits tradition," said Oberoi. "This project is an exciting bridge between two economies and cultures."

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

7 AI Tools to Build a Profitable One-Person Business That Runs While You Sleep

Smart systems to help solo founders scale fast.

By Ben Angel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Vedanta Commits INR 80,000 Crore to Northeast India in Landmark Energy and Infrastructure Push

Additionally, the company has commissioned a 300 circuit kilometre transmission system, enabling 1,000 MW of power transfer between Assam and Meghalaya—a significant boost to regional grid reliability and industrial growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

The Deepfake Threat is Real. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Your Business

The rising use of deepfakes is a growing threat to businesses and society as technology advances. Here are three tips for companies to combat this threat.

By Ralph Tkatchuk