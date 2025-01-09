Startups like Kaleidofin, Merakal, Vitto, Anniyam Payment, MaksPay, Manipal Business Solutions, Sampatti Card, and Haqdarshak and Agripal are among the previous program winners.

The Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH), in collaboration with IIMA Ventures, has unveiled the SwanariTM TechSprint 3.0, a pioneering program aimed at accelerating women-centric fintech startups across India. This initiative seeks to amplify innovation and economic empowerment for women by focusing on solutions that address their unique financial needs.

"Financial inclusion is a fundamental pillar of India's Growth Story, and SwanariTM TechSprint serves as a platform to identify and support innovators dedicated to addressing the unique financial needs of women. By fostering innovation and empowering fintech startups, we aim to amplify impactful solutions that not only enhance women's financial inclusion but also drive their economic empowerment," said Aakarsh Naidu, Head of Fintech & Startups at RBIH.

Building on the success of its previous cohorts, SwanariTM TechSprint 3.0 is designed to provide a platform for fintech innovators to conceptualise, develop, and scale solutions that address women's financial needs. This edition is supported by HDFC Parivartan, which will provide strategic resources, mentorship, grants, and funding support to selected startups building women-centric financial products.

RBIH's SwanariTM program, which aims to enable "Frictionless Finance for Every Woman in India," targets over 556 million women (aged 15 to 64, as per World Bank data) across various segments. Special emphasis is placed on self-help groups, women-owned MSMEs, and women street vendors. Through the TechSprint, RBIH, in partnership with IIMA Ventures, aims to empower startups to drive financial inclusion for women, providing the necessary support to scale innovative solutions.

The program invites applications from startups working on gender-inclusive financial solutions. Startups with a demonstrable MVP or product, ranging from pre-seed to pre-Series A funding stages, or those with traction and revenues, are eligible to apply. The program is open to innovators across India, with no geographical restrictions.

Supriya Sharma, Partner at IIMA Ventures, said, "Women in India face persistent hurdles in accessing financial services tailored to their needs. This program is about driving material change, addressing gaps like inactive bank accounts, limited savings options, and the struggle women entrepreneurs face in securing credit."

Previous cohorts of SwanariTM TechSprint have seen significant success, with winners such as Kaleidofin, Merakal, and Haqdarshak making impactful strides in the fintech ecosystem. SwanariTM TechSprint 3.0 continues this legacy, ensuring that India's women have access to innovative, accessible, and tailored financial services.