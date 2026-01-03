In a stock exchange filing, the private sector lender said Iyer, currently Head of Strategy, will assume the role of Executive Director for a three-year term starting February 21, 2026. He will succeed Rajeev Ahuja, who is set to retire on February 20, 2026.

RBL Bank has announced key changes to its senior management, appointing Jaideep Iyer as Executive Director and Deepak Ruiya as interim Chief Financial Officer, as part of a planned leadership transition.

Iyer previously served as interim Chief Executive Officer between 2021 and 2022 during a period of leadership transition at the bank. His elevation reflects the board's emphasis on internal succession and continuity, the bank said.

Separately, RBL Bank appointed Deepak Ruiya as interim CFO with immediate effect. Ruiya will hold the position until a regular CFO is appointed, ensuring continuity in financial oversight.

The appointments come amid broader management changes at the bank, including the recent resignation of its digital banking head. RBL Bank has been undertaking a strategic and operational reset over the past few quarters, focusing on governance, asset quality, and growth execution.