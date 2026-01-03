RBL Bank Appoints Jaideep Iyer as Executive Director, Names Interim CFO In a stock exchange filing, the private sector lender said Iyer, currently Head of Strategy, will assume the role of Executive Director for a three-year term starting February 21, 2026. He will succeed Rajeev Ahuja, who is set to retire on February 20, 2026.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

RBL Bank

RBL Bank has announced key changes to its senior management, appointing Jaideep Iyer as Executive Director and Deepak Ruiya as interim Chief Financial Officer, as part of a planned leadership transition.

In a stock exchange filing, the private sector lender said Iyer, currently Head of Strategy, will assume the role of Executive Director for a three-year term starting February 21, 2026. He will succeed Rajeev Ahuja, who is set to retire on February 20, 2026.

Iyer previously served as interim Chief Executive Officer between 2021 and 2022 during a period of leadership transition at the bank. His elevation reflects the board's emphasis on internal succession and continuity, the bank said.

Separately, RBL Bank appointed Deepak Ruiya as interim CFO with immediate effect. Ruiya will hold the position until a regular CFO is appointed, ensuring continuity in financial oversight.

The appointments come amid broader management changes at the bank, including the recent resignation of its digital banking head. RBL Bank has been undertaking a strategic and operational reset over the past few quarters, focusing on governance, asset quality, and growth execution.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae