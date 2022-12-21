Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup Final has sent the entire football fraternity into frenzy. This world cup would surely go down in history for many reasons. With Argentina winning the cup after 36 years, football maestro Lionel Messi winning his first world cup, and Kylian Mbappe's finals hat-trick since 1966, the Argentina Vs France was one of the most magnificent yet nail-biting match played in this tournament.

However, these records were not just limited to the sporting industry and fans. Turns out, the match also sent ripples through Twitter, Google, JioCinema, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

24,400 tweets per second for France's goal, highest ever for World Cup! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

While Elon Musk, Twitter CEO enjoyed a live spectacle in Qatar and gave live tweets, he did also share one pertaining to the platform amid the match. He shared that about 24,400 tweets were made per second when Mbappe scored his second, tying France to Argentina's score. It was the highest ever for the World Cup.

Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup , it was like the entire world was searching about one thing! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 19, 2022

On Monday, Google's CEO Sundar Pichai also shared that FIFA World Cup 2022 Final became Google's most searched in 25 years. "It was like the entire world was searching about one thing," he shared.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook and Meta, took to Facebook to share records created on Instagram and WhatsApp. Lionel Messi's World Cup post is now the most liked post in the history of Instagram with 68 million likes, betting the previous record held by @world_record_egg having 57 million likes.

Additionally, Zuckerberg went on to share that about 25 million messages were exchanged per second during the FIFA final.

JioCinema, India's gateway to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, reported that a new record was set as digital viewing surpassed TV viewership for the first time for a global sporting event. Around 32 million viewers tuned in to witness the battle between Argentina and France.