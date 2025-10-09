According to its press release, the app utilizes speech recognition technology to incorporate sounds and music into stories as they are read aloud, aiming to create an interactive experience.

Storytelling app Readmio recently announced its launch in India, its 10th market globally since its inception in 2020.

According to its press release, the app utilizes speech recognition technology to incorporate sounds and music into stories as they are read aloud, aiming to create an interactive experience. The app will focus on Indian folktales and regional stories, as well as international classics.

The company also announced its commitment to invest EUR 2,50,000 (~INR 2.25 crore) over the next 18 months to support its launch and early growth phase. It stated that approximately 80 per cent of the fund will be allocated to content production, with the remaining 20 per cent dedicated to marketing. It said, "As our local library grows, we will progressively increase marketing spends to reach more families and schools across the country."

"We have begun with Hindi and plan to expand to other popular regional languages in India post the Hindi rollout," said Jozef Simko, CEO of Readmio.

The company stated that it will also adjust its pricing to make it more accessible to the Indian market and integrate local subscription payment options, including UPI Autopay and digital wallets.