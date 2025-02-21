The report estimates that India has between 3,000 and 4,000 legacy waste dumpsites, with the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Urban program officially recognizing 2,429 sites, each containing over 1,000 tonnes of legacy waste.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India's rapid urbanization has led to an alarming increase in municipal solid waste, with hundreds of hectares of land lost to dumpsites each year. As waste management becomes a pressing concern, the challenge lies not only in mitigating environmental and societal impacts but also in reclaiming valuable urban land. According to the recently released FICCI-NEEV Fund report, 'Bio-mining and Bioremediation of Legacy Waste Dumpsites,' the country is witnessing a transformative shift in solid waste management.

The report estimates that India has between 3,000 and 4,000 legacy waste dumpsites, with the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Urban program officially recognizing 2,429 sites, each containing over 1,000 tonnes of legacy waste. Despite efforts, only about 660 sites, approximately 25 per cent, have been successfully remediated. These dumpsites span over 14,000 acres and hold at least 235 million metric tonnes of waste. Given that each site affects a five-kilometer radius, the environmental impact extends across nearly 180,000 square kilometers, representing 5 per cent of India's total land area. Many of these sites have been polluting their surroundings for decades, affecting air, water, and soil quality in adjacent areas.

Biomining is emerging as a promising solution for reclaiming these sites. Under the SBM initiative, urban local bodies (ULBs) are expected to complete dumpsite remediation by 2026. While several successful biomining projects have been documented, the slow pace of remediation highlights the challenges cities face in adopting the right approach. Issues such as limited technical expertise, lack of comprehensive data, ineffective environmental and safety measures along with budget constraints have hindered the effective implementation of biomining projects. Furthermore, local factors, including weather variations, add another layer of complexity to the process.

Dr. Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, member, commission for air quality management in NCR and adjoining areas, highlighted biomining and bioremediation as essential for waste recovery, land reclamation, and circular economy integration. He further emphasized the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors, policy enforcement, and community engagement in tackling the legacy waste crisis.

The report notes that most municipalities have outsourced biomining activities to private contractors, while others have taken a more hands-on approach. Several factors influence the efficiency and economics of these projects, including the division of responsibilities between ULBs and contractors, the quality of waste aggregates, the availability of processing units, and financial considerations beyond SBM funding. The study emphasizes the need for meticulous planning before launching any biomining initiative, advocating for detailed site assessments, market analysis, and comprehensive project planning to ensure smooth execution.

Dr. Rambabu Paravastu, co-chair of the FICCI climate change sub-committee and chief sustainability officer at Greenko Group, underscored the necessity of innovation, collaboration, and partnerships across industries for long-term sustainability. "While Indian industries, particularly large businesses, are taking significant steps to meet the country's climate commitments—such as green hydrogen production and renewable energy targets—aligning the entire value chain is crucial for lasting impact," he noted. He also stressed the importance of an inclusive sustainability movement, ensuring that small and medium enterprises participate in the transition toward greener practices.

Echoing similar sentiments, Shreevar Kheruka, chair of the FICCI environment & climate change committee and MD & CEO of Borosil Ltd, encouraged industries to perceive environmental challenges as opportunities. He pointed out the growing domestic and global potential in carbon capture, carbon trading, and sustainable products. "By adopting a forward-looking approach, India can build a sustainable future that future generations will be proud of," he remarked.

As per the report, successful biomining requires a well-structured approach that includes pre-feasibility studies, rigorous monitoring, and strong market linkages for waste-derived resources. However, inadequate financial planning often leads to suboptimal project outcomes. To address this, the SBM budget could be supplemented with additional resources such as Finance Commission grants, corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, and multilateral financing. Additionally, capacity building for key stakeholders including ULB officials, contractors, and academic institutions, is crucial for effective project execution. As the report suggests, equipping stakeholders with the necessary knowledge and skills will ensure projects are scientifically implemented and regulatory requirements are met.