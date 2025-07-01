Recognize Closes USD 1.7 Bn Fund to Accelerate Growth of Digital Services Firms In the past six months, Recognize has made four major investments: SDG Corporation (cybersecurity), Sprout (digital infrastructure), TRANZACT (insurance services), and HealthEdge (SaaS for healthcare payers).

Recognize, a leading investor and builder of next-generation Digital Services companies, has announced the successful final close of its second fund, Recognize Partners II/II-A, L.P. ("Recognize II"), securing over USD 1.7 billion in commitments.

The fund, which closed in under five months, was oversubscribed and hit its hard cap, demonstrating strong demand from both existing limited partners (LPs) and new blue-chip investors.

Founded by industry veterans Francisco D'Souza, Charles Phillips, and David Wasserman, Recognize has rapidly positioned itself as a trusted partner for innovative digital companies. The firm focuses on high-growth businesses that use AI, software, and digital platforms to deliver transformative outcomes for enterprises.

Recognize II will continue the firm's strategy of investing in companies with enterprise values between USD 50 million and USD 500 million. The firm emphasises a hands-on, partnership-driven approach to value creation, aiming to help businesses scale efficiently and strategically.

The new fund attracted participation from a global base of institutional investors, including endowments, foundations, pensions, insurers, and family offices across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Recognize itself also made a significant general partner (GP) commitment to the fund.

In the past six months, Recognize has made four major investments: SDG Corporation (cybersecurity), Sprout (digital infrastructure), TRANZACT (insurance services), and HealthEdge (SaaS for healthcare payers). The firm also executed notable exits, including the sale of AST to IBM, a partial exit of 2X through a strategic investment by Insight Partners, and the sale of Torc, an AI-powered talent platform, to a subsidiary of Randstad.

"We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our partners," said Debbie Park Munfa, Partner and Head of Investor Relations at Recognize. "We remain focused on building Digital Services businesses for the future and partnering with excellent management teams to deliver long-term value for our investors."

Recognize was advised by Rede Partners Americas LLC, with Goodwin Procter LLP serving as legal and tax counsel.
