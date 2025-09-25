Recove, Blinkit-AI, and Bharat Intelligence Raise Early-Stage Funding The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Recove

Recove Raises INR 5.3 Cr to Expand Plastic Recycling Marketplace

Recove, a B2B startup focused on modernising the plastics recycling supply chain, has raised INR 5.3 crore in a pre-seed round led by Momentum Capital.

The funding round also included participation from industry veterans and angel investors such as Ganesh Natarajan, Ashish Goel, Chaitanya Kejriwal, and Shruti Deorah.

The capital will be used to expand Recove's marketplace across India, establish pre-processing hubs, and grow its network of recycling partners.

Founded in 2024 by Viral Chhajer, Nirja Bhatt, and Sharan Subaiah, Recove operates a technology-driven B2B platform that connects plastic waste suppliers with recyclers. The company combines digital procurement with in-house pre-processing infrastructure to ensure consistent quality for recyclers while helping waste generators secure better returns.

In just one year, Recove claims to have streamlined procurement for more than 30 recycling companies nationwide, aiming to create a more efficient and reliable plastics recycling ecosystem across the country.

Foliflex Cables Invests USD 1.2 Mn in Blinkit-AI

Noida-based AI startup Blinkit-AI has raised USD 1.2 million in seed funding from Foliflex Cables (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The startup plans to use the investment to enhance product development, expand its team, forge collaborations with larger clients, and strengthen brand positioning.

Established in 2021, Blinkit-AI integrates content creation, campaign management, and team collaboration into a single platform, aiming to replace multiple disconnected tools with one unified workflow.

Bharat Intelligence Raises INR 7 Cr Funding

Bharat Intelligence, an agritech startup, has raised INR 7 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Sahyadri Farms.

The startup plans to use the investment to expand its team, enhance its product, and scale operations across Western Maharashtra's horticulture belts, supporting grape, banana, tomato, and pomegranate farmers with technology embedded directly into their value chains.

Co-founded in 2024 by Azhaan Merchant and Gourav Sanghai, Bharat Intelligence addresses the farm labour shortage using advanced AI. Its platform organises rural labour markets, connecting farmers with skilled crews and providing workers with reliable employment. By predicting labour requirements and offering simple, vernacular interfaces, the platform ensures timely access to manpower while improving livelihoods.

The startup integrates technology into rural workflows, capturing trust signals, seasonal patterns, and community networks often overlooked by traditional datasets.

Bharat Intelligence aims to tackle pressing agricultural challenges while laying a foundation for long-term transformation. Its approach highlights the importance of context in AI, keeping solutions aligned with the practical realities of India's agrarian economy.
