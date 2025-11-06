Redpoint Ventures Leads USD 61 Mn Investment in AI Startup Giga The California-based startup plans to use the new capital to expand its technical team, accelerate its market reach, and scale deployments with major global enterprises.

Varun Vummadi, Co-founder and CEO | LinkedIn

AI startup Giga has raised USD 61 million in a Series A funding round led by Redpoint Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator and Nexus Venture Partners.

The California-based startup plans to use the new capital to expand its technical team, accelerate its market reach, and scale deployments with major global enterprises.

Founded by IIT Kharagpur graduates Varun Vummadi and Esha Manideep, Giga specialises in automating enterprise customer support using emotionally intelligent, real-time AI agents.

These agents are designed to understand context, reason effectively, and respond in under a second, enabling seamless and human-like interactions. The platform combines contextual reasoning with secure orchestration to deliver consistent support across multiple industries, including ecommerce, healthcare, telecommunications, and financial services.

Satish Dharmaraj, Managing Director at Redpoint Ventures, said, "What excites me most about Giga is that it's not just building a best-in-class support bot. The team is creating a foundational AI infrastructure layer for customer voice. This is one of our largest early stage investments to date because we believe deeply in both the strength of the product and the pace of execution from the Giga team."

According to the company, Giga's system can ingest an organisation's entire support knowledge base and quickly generate high-accuracy agents capable of managing complex customer interactions without human intervention. Its key features include multilingual fluency, high empathy, low latency, and enterprise-grade security. The AI platform also offers built-in analytics and low-code tools to help businesses customize their agents and monitor performance effectively.

"Organisations globally spend billions on call centers every year and yet the customer experience is still broken," said Varun Vummadi, Giga's co-founder and CEO. "We built Giga to change that. For the first time ever, machines are capable of understanding the nuances of customer voices and holding conversations with them, fundamentally changing the way the world interacts with devices."
