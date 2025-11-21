According to Redrob, the funding will go towards furthering its technology by improving its ML structure for a targeted 50 times cost cut, making language models for India based on all 22 languages recognized by the constitution, and providing a complete AI suite for learning, career growth, and productivity at the workplace.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Redrob, an AI research startup, has announced that it has secured USD 10 million in a Series A funding round, led by Korea Investment Partners with participation from KB Investment, Kiwoom Investment, Korea Development Bank Capital, Daekyo Investment, and DS & Partners. Redrob has attracted a total of USD 14 million in overall funding.

The company said that it is preparing to launch initiatives like including the rollout of free Redrob LLM access for all Indian universities in Q1 2026, ongoing partnership discussions with the Ministry of Education for nationwide student access, an enterprise suite for Indian SMBs and startups, and multi-language support for all major Indian languages by the end of 2026.

Simultaneously, Redrob is also aiming to strengthen its market reach through the AI Suite, particularly through PeopleSearch, a strong people-search engine.

According to Redrob, the funding will go towards furthering its technology by improving its ML structure for a targeted 50 times cost cut, making language models for India based on all 22 languages recognized by the constitution, and providing a complete AI suite for learning, career growth, and productivity at the workplace.

Kartikey Handa, Chief Operating Officer and Head of India Operations at Redrob, said, "We want every Indian student to have free access to premium AI tools to pave the way for a freer India. Today, high-end AI models cost so much that they remain far out of reach for most people in India and other emerging markets. Redrob's breakthroughs deliver significant cost reductions through advanced ML techniques, enabling us to offer high-quality performance at a fraction of the cost."

"Traditional AI infrastructure perpetuates a divide between developed and emerging economies. We're opening up the AI technology for everybody to a point where a data scientist living in Bangalore will have the same AI facilities as the richest companies in the world," added Handa.

Handa also said he feels the next wave of AI won't be from San Francisco or London, as it will be from Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai.

"We are constructing the infrastructure that the entire 1.4 billion Indian population will have access to during the AI revolution. We are making sure that no Indian among the 1.4 billion is left isolated when the AI revolution comes. That's not just a business opportunity, but it's more of a responsibility," added Handa.