The most substantial chunk—17.38 lakh shares, or 1.98 percent of the company's equity—was sold between June 2 and June 6. This initial tranche was valued at over INR 218 crore

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, executor of the estate of the late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has significantly pared down her stake in gaming firm Nazara Technologies this month, offloading nearly 2.5 per cent of the company's equity in a series of open market transactions.

Between June 2 and June 10, Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold a total of 29.75 lakh shares in the company. The average price during this period hovered around INR 1,256 per share, pegging the cumulative transaction value at approximately INR 379.6 crore. The stake sale has brought her holding down to 3.7 per cent from 7.1 per cent at the end of the March quarter.

The most substantial chunk—17.38 lakh shares, or 1.98 percent of the company's equity—was sold between June 2 and June 6. This initial tranche was valued at over INR 218 crore. On June 6 alone, 4.3 lakh shares, or another 0.5 percent, were disposed of, as per exchange filings. A further 12.4 lakh shares were sold between June 9 and 10, completing the exit sequence.

Shares of Nazara Technologies responded with resilience. As of June 11, the stock closed over one per cent higher at INR 1,282 per share, and on June 12, it ended the session up 0.5 per cent at INR 1,273.85 on the BSE. Over the past month, the stock has gained nearly 10 per cent, and it is up more than 27 per cent in the last six months.

In a filing with the exchanges, the company confirmed that the estate of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had cumulatively sold and gifted 17.2 lakh shares, or about 2 percent of the equity, between March 30, 2021 and June 5, 2025. "On June 6, 2025 they sold further 4.3 lakh shares or 0.5 per cent, thereby resulting in total change of 2.5 per cent since the last disclosure made on March 30, 2021," the filing stated.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had originally acquired a 10.8 per cent stake—amounting to 33.9 lakh shares—in Nazara Technologies on March 25, 2021. It remained his only investment in a new-age tech company, setting it apart from his portfolio of legacy and financial sector heavyweights like Titan, Tata Communications, and Star Health.