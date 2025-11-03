Reliance and Google announced three key AI programs: free Google AI Pro access for Jio users, expanded TPU-powered AI infrastructure, and Gemini Enterprise to accelerate AI adoption in Indian businesses.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), through its subsidiary Reliance Intelligence Limited, has entered into a strategic partnership with Google to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across India.

The collaboration aims to empower consumers, enterprises, and developers in line with Reliance's "AI for All" vision, combining Reliance's extensive ecosystem with Google's advanced AI technology.

The partnership is designed to democratise AI access and strengthen India's digital foundation for an AI-driven future. As part of the initiative, Reliance and Google will introduce three major programs focused on consumers, enterprises, and national AI infrastructure.

Empowering Consumers with Google AI Pro

The collaboration will bring Google's AI Pro plan to Jio users, offering free access for 18 months to Google Gemini's latest version. Valued at INR 35,100, the plan includes access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, image and video generation through Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 models, expanded Notebook LM access, and 2 TB of cloud storage.

The offer will initially roll out to Jio users aged 18 to 25 with unlimited 5G plans through the MyJio app before expanding nationwide. The initiative aims to make AI tools accessible to young Indians while fostering local experiences that reflect India's linguistic and cultural diversity.

Accelerating AI Infrastructure with Google Cloud

To bolster India's AI capabilities, Reliance is also partnering with Google Cloud to expand access to its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). These advanced AI hardware accelerators will enable enterprises to train and deploy complex AI models faster and more efficiently. This step aligns with India's goal of building a clean energy-powered, multi-gigawatt sovereign compute infrastructure and supports the national vision of becoming a global AI powerhouse.

Driving Enterprise Adoption through Gemini Enterprise

Under the partnership, Reliance Intelligence will act as a go-to-market partner for Google Cloud, promoting the use of Gemini Enterprise—a unified AI platform designed to help businesses build and manage AI agents securely. Reliance will also develop its own pre-built AI agents within the platform to expand enterprise capabilities.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, said, "Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered, where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate, and grow."

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, added, "Reliance is a longstanding partner in advancing India's digital future. Together, we are now bringing this collaboration into the AI era, putting cutting-edge tools in the hands of consumers, businesses, and developers across India."