Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), led by Mukesh Ambani, has announced the acquisition of Nauyaan Tradings Private Limited (NTPL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL).

The acquisition, completed for a consideration of INR 1 lakh, was made from Welspun Tradings, a unit of Welspun Corp. NTPL, incorporated on March 3 and yet to commence operations, has now become a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of RIL, effective March 20.

Following the acquisition, NTPL entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 74 per cent stake in Nauyaan Shipyard Private Limited (NSPL) from Welspun Corp for INR 382.73 crore, valuing the shipyard at INR 643.78 crore. NSPL's total debt and liabilities stand at INR 126.57 crore, with a full equity valuation of INR 517.21 crore.

As part of the transaction, NSPL will repay INR 93.66 crore owed to Welspun Corp. Separately, RIL saw a block deal involving 14.5 lakh shares on Monday, though the parties involved remain undisclosed. On Thursday, RIL shares closed 1.67 per cent higher at INR 1,268.55 on the BSE, with the stock gaining nearly four per cent so far in 2025. The company's current market capitalisation stands at INR 17.16 lakh crore.