Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced new collaborations with global technology majors Meta and Google to accelerate the development and deployment of enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in India.

Joint Venture on Enterprise AI

RIL has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Meta Platforms to build Llama-based enterprise AI platforms and tools tailored for Indian businesses. The JV, capitalised at around INR 855 crore (approximately USD100 million), will see RIL hold a 70 per cent stake and Meta 30 per cent.

The venture will focus on delivering ready-to-deploy vertical and sector-specific AI solutions for Indian enterprises and small and medium businesses. It will include an enterprise AI Platform-as-a-Service that offers a secure, full-stack environment to customise, deploy and govern generative AI models, along with a suite of pre-configured solutions designed for cross-functional and industry-specific use cases spanning sales, marketing, customer service, IT operations, and finance.

Meta will provide expertise from its development of the open-source Llama models, while Reliance will leverage its reach across enterprises and SMBs, delivery capabilities, and infrastructure scale. The JV will have the flexibility to deploy over cloud, on-premises, and its own infrastructure to optimise costs. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

Commenting on this,  Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said "Partnering with Meta brings our vision of providing AI to every Indian and enterprise to life - by combining Meta's most widely adopted open‑source Llama models with our deep expertise across multiple industries. We will democratize enterprise‑grade AI for every Indian organization - from ambitious SMBs to blue‑chip corporates, enabling them to innovate faster, operate more efficiently, and compete confidently on the global stage."

"We're excited to deepen our partnership with Reliance to bring the power of open‑source AI to Indian developers and enterprises. Through this joint venture, we're putting Meta's Llama models into real-world use, and I'm looking forward to Meta expanding its footprint in the enterprise space as we unlock new possibilities together."

Google Strengthens AI Partnership

Alphabet-owned Google is also extending its collaboration with Reliance to introduce AI across the conglomerate's businesses, including energy, retail, telecom, and financial services. Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, said the companies are working together to support Reliance's AI adoption through a dedicated Jamnagar Cloud region built exclusively for Reliance.

This cloud region will be powered by clean energy and connected via Jio's advanced network, with Google Cloud serving as Reliance's largest public cloud partner. According to Google, the move will not only support Reliance's mission-critical workloads but also help put AI into the hands of more businesses across India.

Building on 2020 Investments

The latest announcements build on Google's earlier investment in Reliance. In 2020, Google invested USD 4.5 billion in Jio Platforms, taking a 7.7 per cent stake and a seat on Jio's board. In the same year, Facebook (now Meta) acquired a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms for USD5.7 billion. Overall, Reliance raised around INR 1.52 trillion (approximately USD20.2 billion) in 2020 by selling nearly 33 per cent of Jio Platforms to global investors.
