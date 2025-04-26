Reliance Industries Q4 Beats Estimates: Profit Hits INR 19,407 Crore, Revenue Soars to INR 2.64 Lakh Crore Reliance also crossed a new milestone, becoming the first Indian company to surpass INR 10 lakh crore in net worth.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported stronger-than-expected results for the January-March quarter, boosted by a recovery in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business and robust performances from its digital and retail segments, according to a regulatory filing. Net profit rose 2.4 per cent year-on-year to INR 19,407 crore, outpacing Bloomberg's consensus estimate of INR 18,471 crore. Revenue from operations climbed 10 per cent to INR 2.64 lakh crore, while total expenditure grew in tandem to INR 2.4 lakh crore.

RIL's board approved a dividend of INR 5.50 per share for FY25. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) rose 3.1 per cent to INR 43,832 crore, driven by strength in the telecom and retail businesses despite volatility in the energy segment.

Chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani, acknowledged the challenges faced over the past year. "FY25 has been a challenging year for the global business environment, with weak macro-economic conditions and a shifting geo-political landscape. Our focus on operational discipline, customer-centric innovation and fulfilling India's growth requirements has helped Reliance deliver a steady financial performance during the year," Ambani said.

Segment-wise, the O2C business posted a 15 per cent jump in revenue to INR 1.64 lakh crore, helped by higher volumes and improved domestic placement, although Ebitda for the division fell 10 per cent to INR 15,080 crore. Reliance pointed to weak transportation fuel cracks and lower polyester chain margins as key drags. However, increased throughput of 20.3 million metric tonnes and optimised feedstock costs partially cushioned the impact. "The oil to chemicals business posted a resilient performance despite considerable volatility in energy markets," Ambani added, underlining the efforts to optimise operations and protect margins.

Reliance also crossed a new milestone, becoming the first Indian company to surpass INR 10 lakh crore in net worth. Ambani reiterated confidence in the group's future, highlighting significant advances in retail, digital services, and renewable energy that, he said, would "create significant value for Reliance, for India, and for the world" in the years ahead.
