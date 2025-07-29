Reliance Jio Launches Cloud-Based JioPC The service is available to both new and existing JioFiber and Jio AirFiber users across the country

Reliance Jio has introduced JioPC, a cloud-powered virtual desktop platform aimed at delivering affordable and AI-ready computing across India. Launched on Tuesday, the service follows a pay-as-you-go subscription model starting at INR 400 per month, with no lock-in period or upfront hardware costs. Designed to convert any screen into a functional computer, JioPC operates through a Jio Set-Top Box connected to a keyboard and mouse, eliminating the need for traditional PCs.

According to the company's statement, JioPC offers performance comparable to a high-end computer worth INR 50,000, with the added benefits of instant boot-up, automatic updates, and built-in network-level security against viruses and malware. The platform comes bundled with essential productivity tools such as Microsoft Office (browser version), Jio Workspace, and 512 GB of cloud storage. It also provides access to popular AI tools and design software, including Adobe Express, through a partnership with Adobe.

The service is available to both new and existing JioFiber and Jio AirFiber users across the country. New users are being offered a one-month free trial. JioPC is positioned to meet the computing needs of a wide user base, including students, professionals, small businesses, and households seeking affordable digital solutions. The system is designed to be flexible and scalable, allowing users to upgrade their computing environment on demand without the constraints of fixed hardware.

To set up JioPC, users need to power on their Jio Set-Top Box, access the JioPC app in the Apps section, click 'Get Started', connect their keyboard and mouse, and log in or register using their mobile number. Once set up, users can instantly begin using the cloud-based desktop. The launch marks Jio's continued push to provide inclusive digital services, catering to the growing demand for accessible and secure computing solutions in India's rapidly evolving digital landscape.
