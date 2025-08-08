Reliance Writes Off USD 200 Mn Investment in Dunzo Reliance had entered the quick commerce market by leading a USD 240 million funding round in Dunzo in January 2022. It acquired a 26 percent stake, positioning itself alongside other major backers such as Google, which held a 19.3 percent stake.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dunzo

Reliance Retail, the consumer-facing arm of Reliance Industries, has officially written off its investment of INR 1,645 crore in hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo. The disclosure was made in the company's annual report and follows a series of setbacks for the once-promising startup.

Dunzo, founded in 2014, began as a hyperlocal convenience platform before transitioning into the grocery delivery and quick commerce space. Over time, it raised more than USD 450 million from major investors including Reliance, Google, and Lightbox. However, the startup struggled to sustain itself in the competitive quick commerce sector, known for its high cash burn and razor-thin margins.

The decline of Dunzo became evident earlier this year when the company ceased operations in January. Its app and website went offline, coinciding with the exit of its last remaining co-founder and CEO, Kabeer Biswas, who later joined Flipkart to head its quick commerce initiative, Flipkart Minutes.

Reliance had entered the quick commerce market by leading a USD 240 million funding round in Dunzo in January 2022. It acquired a 26 percent stake, positioning itself alongside other major backers such as Google, which held a 19.3 percent stake.

As Dunzo's operations faltered under financial pressure and operational challenges, Reliance shifted its strategy. The retail giant is now focusing on leveraging its extensive store network to support its grocery-focused quick commerce business. It is also expanding through the development of dark stores to cover areas not currently serviced by its retail outlets.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

OpenAI Just Released a New ChatGPT That's 'Much Smarter Across the Board,' According to Its CEO. Here Are Some GPT-5 Prompts to Get You Started.

Using the previous version, GPT-4, now feels "miserable," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

Nasscom Selects 37 Startups for Third Cohort of GenAI Foundry Program

These startups have been chosen from across five high-impact domains: HR and Talent Intelligence Copilots, Finance and FinOps Copilots, Enterprise Workflow and Knowledge Copilots, Defence and Physical Autonomy, and AI Security and TrustTech.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

At 24, She Immigrated to the U.S. and Worked at Walmart. Then She Turned Savings Into a 'Magic' Side Hustle Surpassing $1 Million This Year.

Mehek Khera was burnt out and grappling with health issues when inspiration struck.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Vertex Ventures and Good Capital Back Nuuk Again in Latest Funding Round

This latest investment brings Nuuk's total funding to more than USD 10 million (approximately INR 90 crore).

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

MapmyIndia Invests INR 25 Cr in Zepto at USD 6.1 Bn Valuation

The investment comes shortly after Zepto raised INR 7.5 crore from Elcid Investments, ahead of a larger funding round that may value the company at USD 7 billion.

By Entrepreneur Staff