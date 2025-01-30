The following Indian startups have announced details of their recent investment rounds.

Utsav Raises INR 6.35 Cr to Revolutionise Spiritual Experiences with Tech Innovations

Religion-tech startup and puja booking platform Utsav has successfully raised INR 6.35 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Equanimity Investments, with participation from existing investor India Quotient.

Founded by college friends Sourajit Basu, Ankita De, and Prajata Samanta, Utsav connects devotees with authentic spiritual experiences, offering services such as puja bookings, e-prasad delivery, and consultations with verified Pandits across revered temples like Shakti Peeths and Jyotirlingas. The platform claims to have already served over 60,000 orders and partnered with 50+ temples.

The fresh funds will support Utsav's operational scaling, workforce expansion, global outreach, and AI-driven technology enhancements, including real-time consultations and faster prasad deliveries.

"We are honoured to have Equanimity Investments and India Quotient as our partners in this journey. Utsav's mission has always been to bring devotion closer to people's lives through technology. With Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 on the horizon, we are poised to transform the spiritual experience for millions across India and the world. We also thank our angel investors in this round, Ishan Gupta & Pradumn Mohan Davey, founders of Clarity App," said Sourajit, Utsav's Founder and CEO.

Headquartered in Kolkata, Utsav is on a mission to bridge the gap between temples and devotees worldwide.

Prismoline Secures Funding to Drive Road Safety Innovation and Expansion

Ranchi-based road safety solutions provider Prismoline has raised undisclosed funding led by Uniworth Finlease Limited (UFL) and prominent angel investors.

The funds will bolster working capital, expand the company's product portfolio, and support its entry into international markets, particularly the UAE and the broader Middle East region.

Prismoline offers a comprehensive range of road marking paints and safety products, including its flagship PRISMOLINE thermoplastic paints, PRISMOLITE glass beads, and advanced road signage solutions.

Rishabh Singhania, Founder and CEO of Prismoline, said, "This funding will fuel our innovation, enabling us to manufacture new products like Prismolite Raised Pavement Markers and Cold Plastic Paint for airports. It affirms our vision to transform road safety infrastructure."

Yash Maheshwari, Director of UFL, added, "This partnership aligns with our commitment to sustainable development in road asset management."