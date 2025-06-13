"We're at an inflection point where AI adoption is accelerating faster than security solutions can keep pace," says Aryaman Behera, Co-founder and CEO of Repello AI

Repello AI, a San Francisco and Bengaluru-based startup focused on AI security, has raised USD 1.2 million in seed funding to advance its mission of safeguarding generative AI (GenAI) systems.

Founded in 2024 by IIT Roorkee alumni Aryaman Behera and Naman Mishra, the company is addressing a rising concern among enterprises: the growing vulnerability of GenAI applications to complex and evolving cyber threats. The seed round saw participation from Venture Highway (acquired by General Catalyst), pi Ventures, Entrepreneur First, and angel investors including Charles Songhurst (Board Member, Meta), Vivek Raghavan (CEO, Sarvam.ai), and Satya Vyas (CEO, Project Hero).

With the fresh capital, Repello AI plans to accelerate product development, expand its red teaming and threat intelligence capabilities, and scale go-to-market operations.

As part of its launch, Repello AI introduced two security platforms—ARTEMIS and Repello Guard—designed to help enterprises continuously identify and mitigate AI-specific risks.

ARTEMIS (Automated Red Teaming Engine for Mapping, Identification and Scanning) performs millions of adversarial tests across modalities like text, image, and audio to proactively uncover vulnerabilities in GenAI systems and provide actionable fixes.

Repello Guard complements this by offering runtime protection through threat monitoring and guardrails, detecting unsafe outputs, system prompt leaks, and brand-damaging content in real time. "We're at an inflection point where AI adoption is accelerating faster than security solutions can keep pace," said Aryaman Behera, Co-founder and CEO of Repello AI.

"Enterprises are deploying generative AI across every function, but they're doing it with yesterday's security playbook. The best defense is a strong offense, and we're ensuring our customers can proactively identify and neutralise emerging AI security threats before they become enterprise risks. The market needs a new approach—one that's as sophisticated and scalable as the AI systems it's protecting. That's exactly what we're building."

The company's approach combines offensive security methods with automation to address risks like prompt injection attacks, compliance failures, and unsafe AI behaviors—challenges that traditional cybersecurity tools often miss.

Co-founder and CTO Naman Mishra added, "As GenAI transforms industries, its security architecture cannot be an afterthought. From day one, our goal has been to stay ahead of emerging threats. With our products, we're reimagining AI security from the ground up, merging proactive adversarial testing with automated scale to preempt threats before they are exploited."

Supporting this view, Roopan Aulakh, Managing Director at pi Ventures, said, "Generative AI introduces a fundamentally new threat landscape. One that traditional cybersecurity solutions weren't built for. Accurately detecting and mitigating threats in the dynamic GenAI attack surface is a complex challenge. Having built in security and AI since their college days, Aryaman and Naman have built a GenAI-native security solution to go beyond perimeter defense, identify unknown threats and optimise for high precision and recall."

Currently used by companies like Groww and PhysicsWallah.