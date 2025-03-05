The following startups have secured fresh funding to accelerate their growth and innovation.

Rezolv Secures USD 3.5 Mn to Revolutionise Debt Resolution with AI

Rezolv, a debt resolution platform for banks and NBFCs, has raised USD 3.5 million in a seed round led by 3one4 Capital.

Founded in October 2024 by Karan Mehta and Sonali Jindal, the startup leverages AI, analytics, and GenAI to streamline debt collection and optimise lender recovery strategies.

Designed as a pure software and analytics platform, Rezolv consolidates digital communication, field visits, legal workflows, and real-time analytics, eliminating the inefficiencies of juggling multiple tools. A standout feature is its AI-powered early warning score, which helps lenders identify at-risk borrowers before they default, enabling proactive engagement through tailored nudges and repayment options.

The platform's real-time AI auditing system ensures compliance by flagging potential policy violations during customer interactions. Its Strategy Builder tool further enhances efficiency by allowing lenders to design and automate workflows, delivering improved collection outcomes within months.

With plans to become the industry standard, Rezolv enters a competitive space alongside players like Credgenics, Spocto, and Creditas. By offering AI-driven insights and automation, it aims to transform debt recovery into a seamless and cost-effective process for financial institutions.

Make in Box Raises USD 260,000 to Revolutionise Decentralised Manufacturing

Deep-tech startup Make in Box (MIB) has secured USD 260,000 in a pre-series seed round led by Mile Deep Works and Mile Deep Capital.

The funds will fuel MIB's expansion of decentralised supply chains and the development of mobile smart factories, including its flagship innovation, Mfreezer.

The investment will drive the company's vision of "Factory as a Service", bringing AI-integrated manufacturing and mobile solar-powered micro-factories to industries such as auto ancillary, aerospace, defense, construction, inland fisheries, and farming.

"Our goal is to transform supply chains by making manufacturing more agile, cost-effective, and decentralized. By leveraging deep-tech innovations, we aim to minimise capital expenditure while maximising efficiency and sustainability," said Ullas Esturi, Founder of MIB Technologies.

Founded to address global supply chain challenges, MIB is pioneering mobile smart factory solutions that bridge the gap between demand and production. Its Mfreezer product utilises advanced IQF (Individually Quick Frozen) technology to preserve food quality at the source, optimising the frozen food supply chain.

With plans to engage additional investors, MIB is poised to expand its production capabilities and market presence, catering to the rising demand for deep-tech manufacturing solutions.