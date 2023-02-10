Rezolve.ai Raises $11 Million In Series A Funding

The fund raised will be used to scale growth and further advance capabilities of the platform to deliver industry's most advanced employee service experience

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rezolve.ai, a category redefining next-generation AI-powered employee service SaaS Platform, has closed around $11 million in Series A funding led by the SIG Venture Capital along with participation from Exfinity Venture Partners and existing investors 9Unicorns and Tri Valley Ventures. The fund raised will be used to scale growth and further advance capabilities of the platform to deliver industry's most advanced employee service experience.

Rezolve.ai brings modern employee service desk experience within the convenience of collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack. The solution leverages cutting-edge conversational AI and intelligent automation skills to provide an instant service desk experience like never before. Employers and employees want this changed with urgency - and Rezolve.ai is powering this new future," said Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai.

"We invested in Rezolve.ai to support the founder's vision of leveraging rapid improvements in AI capability that allows incumbent support platforms to transition from being just a process work stream to an intelligent intermediation layer that reduces human involvement. This functionality can become the de facto level 1 support inside organizations - not just for IT and HR but for every support function needed across organizations. Rapid growth, strong customer and analyst feedback, and product superiority sets Rezolve up to fulfill its product vision," said Bhavanipratap Rana, investment adviser, SIG Venture Capital.

Founded in 2017 by Saurabh Kumar, Manish Sharma and Udaya Reddy, Rezolve.ai is a modern service desk that helps businesses automates their employee support, IT and HR tasks, and processes.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Technology News and Trends Artificial Intelligence

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Finance Minister Urges IMF On Crypto Regulation

Kristalina Georgieva congratulated India on its strong economic performance in challenging global times and its role at the forefront of digitalisation of the economy, especially in the area of digital payments

By Teena Jose

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman

Business News

Bill Gates Is Reportedly Dating Paula Hurd, Widow of Ex-Oracle CEO

The relationship is reportedly "widely known" among their inner circle, according to a source reported by People.

By Emily Rella

Starting a Business

6 Inspirational Movies to Get your Entrepreneurial Juices Flowing

Ignite an entrepreneurial fire inside you, especially if you are getting started in your business venture, by watching the movies mentioned in this article.

By Steve Taplin

Growing a Business

8 Secrets to Success in Business

Follow these secrets to success to make 2023 a standout year for your business. Remember, success is achieved in your personal life as well as your professional life. Be sure to enjoy the entrepreneurial journey along the way.

By Lauren Gall