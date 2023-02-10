Rezolve.ai Raises $11 Million In Series A Funding

The fund raised will be used to scale growth and further advance capabilities of the platform to deliver industry's most advanced employee service experience

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rezolve.ai, a category redefining next-generation AI-powered employee service SaaS Platform, has closed around $11 million in Series A funding led by the SIG Venture Capital along with participation from Exfinity Venture Partners and existing investors 9Unicorns and Tri Valley Ventures. The fund raised will be used to scale growth and further advance capabilities of the platform to deliver industry's most advanced employee service experience.

Rezolve.ai brings modern employee service desk experience within the convenience of collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack. The solution leverages cutting-edge conversational AI and intelligent automation skills to provide an instant service desk experience like never before. Employers and employees want this changed with urgency - and Rezolve.ai is powering this new future," said Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai.

"We invested in Rezolve.ai to support the founder's vision of leveraging rapid improvements in AI capability that allows incumbent support platforms to transition from being just a process work stream to an intelligent intermediation layer that reduces human involvement. This functionality can become the de facto level 1 support inside organizations - not just for IT and HR but for every support function needed across organizations. Rapid growth, strong customer and analyst feedback, and product superiority sets Rezolve up to fulfill its product vision," said Bhavanipratap Rana, investment adviser, SIG Venture Capital.

Founded in 2017 by Saurabh Kumar, Manish Sharma and Udaya Reddy, Rezolve.ai is a modern service desk that helps businesses automates their employee support, IT and HR tasks, and processes.