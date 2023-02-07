RIL Unveils Hydrogen Combustion Engine Technology For Heavy-duty Trucks

The H2ICE powered trucks will emit near zero emissions, deliver performance on par with conventional diesel trucks and reduce noise with projected reductions in operating costs

By Shrabona Ghosh

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) unveiled the first Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2ICE) technology solution for heavy duty trucks, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Energy Week, in Bangalore.

As part of its net carbon zero vision, Reliance with its vehicle partner Ashok Leyland and other technical partners have been engaged in developing this technology since last year with first engines running in early 2022. Going forward, Reliance will first extensively test and validate the H2ICE technology for heavy duty trucks before its first commercial deployment at scale initially across its captive fleet. Simultaneously, Reliance is pursuing the opportunity to create an end-to-end Hydrogen eco system for mobility.

"Unique and affordable, this indigenously developed technology solution will have the potential to redefine the future of green mobility," the company said in its statement.

Reliance's activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), financial services, retail and digital services.

Reliance clocked consolidated revenue of INR 792,756 crore, cash profit of INR 110,778 crore and net profit of INR 67,845 crore for the year ended March 31, 2022.
