You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pune-based beverage disruptor Rio Innobev Pvt Ltd, known for its bold and flavourful offerings like RIO Bubbly Fruit Drink and RIO BOOM Energy Drink, has secured INR 10 crore in its pre-Series A funding round.

The investment was led by Atomic Capital and other marquee investors. The fresh capital will power Rio's aggressive growth plans across four key pillars: distribution expansion, brand building, product innovation, and manufacturing upgrades.

The company aims to triple its retail presence from 35,000 to 1,00,000 outlets over the next three years, while boosting its footprint across modern trade, quick commerce, and e-commerce channels.

"This fundraise marks more than just capital, it is a validation of everything we have built and a springboard for where we are going," said Rahul Sangoi, CEO and Co-Founder. "Our goal is to make RIO a household name, and this is just the beginning of that journey."

Founded in 2014 by brothers Rahul and Rajiv Sangoi, along with cousin Rohan Sangoi, Rio Innobev has rapidly scaled from a team of five to 145, selling over 15 million cans and bottles annually from its state-of-the-art Pune facility. The brand's core mission is to challenge legacy beverage players by delivering flavour-forward, affordable, and high-quality drinks that resonate with India's youth.

Its flagship product, RIO Bubbly Fruit Drink, offers exotic fruit flavours with 15% juice content, fortified with honey and Vitamin C, and contains 25% less sugar than most competitors. Meanwhile, RIO BOOM Energy Drink targets aspirational consumers with an energy-boosting formula at an accessible price point.

Atomic Capital's Founder Apoorv Gautam said, "Rio has built something rare — a disruptive brand with strong fundamentals. Their execution is disciplined, their vision is clear, and their connection with young India is real. We believe Rio is on the cusp of becoming a breakout consumer brand."

With its sights set on becoming an INR 500 crore brand within four years, Rio Innobev plans to continue innovating across indulgence, health, and functional beverage categories. Backed by strong investor confidence and consumer traction, the company is well-positioned to refresh the Indian beverage market — one bold sip at a time.