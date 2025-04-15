Rio Innobev Raises INR 10 Cr from Atomic Capital to Triple Retail Reach The fresh capital will power Rio's aggressive growth plans across four key pillars: distribution expansion, brand building, product innovation, and manufacturing upgrades.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rio Innobev

Pune-based beverage disruptor Rio Innobev Pvt Ltd, known for its bold and flavourful offerings like RIO Bubbly Fruit Drink and RIO BOOM Energy Drink, has secured INR 10 crore in its pre-Series A funding round.

The investment was led by Atomic Capital and other marquee investors. The fresh capital will power Rio's aggressive growth plans across four key pillars: distribution expansion, brand building, product innovation, and manufacturing upgrades.

The company aims to triple its retail presence from 35,000 to 1,00,000 outlets over the next three years, while boosting its footprint across modern trade, quick commerce, and e-commerce channels.

"This fundraise marks more than just capital, it is a validation of everything we have built and a springboard for where we are going," said Rahul Sangoi, CEO and Co-Founder. "Our goal is to make RIO a household name, and this is just the beginning of that journey."

Founded in 2014 by brothers Rahul and Rajiv Sangoi, along with cousin Rohan Sangoi, Rio Innobev has rapidly scaled from a team of five to 145, selling over 15 million cans and bottles annually from its state-of-the-art Pune facility. The brand's core mission is to challenge legacy beverage players by delivering flavour-forward, affordable, and high-quality drinks that resonate with India's youth.

Its flagship product, RIO Bubbly Fruit Drink, offers exotic fruit flavours with 15% juice content, fortified with honey and Vitamin C, and contains 25% less sugar than most competitors. Meanwhile, RIO BOOM Energy Drink targets aspirational consumers with an energy-boosting formula at an accessible price point.

Atomic Capital's Founder Apoorv Gautam said, "Rio has built something rare — a disruptive brand with strong fundamentals. Their execution is disciplined, their vision is clear, and their connection with young India is real. We believe Rio is on the cusp of becoming a breakout consumer brand."

With its sights set on becoming an INR 500 crore brand within four years, Rio Innobev plans to continue innovating across indulgence, health, and functional beverage categories. Backed by strong investor confidence and consumer traction, the company is well-positioned to refresh the Indian beverage market — one bold sip at a time.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

This Entrepreneur Used AI to Transform Their Business and Create Multiple Revenue Streams — Here's Exactly How They Did It

There are five new ways entrepreneurs can make money with AI — and it takes less time than you think.

By Jeff J Hunter
Franchise

Looking to Open a Franchise on a Budget? These Brands Cost Less Than $5,000 to Get Started.

These Franchise 500-ranked brands offer national recognition, flexibility and low startup costs.

By Carl Stoffers
News and Trends

Air India Adopts Salesforce Agentforce to Streamline Refunds, Enhance Passenger Experience

Air India streamlines refund processes with Salesforce Agentforce, automating routine tasks using agentic AI, reducing delays, minimising human effort, and enhancing customer experience with faster resolutions and real-time updates.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Capital-A and SanchiConnect Launch MaXcel Accelerator to Power Manufacturing Startups

MaXcel will support early-stage industrial tech startups with MVPs or early traction, offering INR 3–4 crore fast-track funding and term sheets within 30 days of selection.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Indian Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah Invests in Sustainable Travel Gear Brand Uppercase

The brand offers a wide range of sustainable travel products including backpacks, trolley bags, duffles, and shoulder bags, all crafted using recycled materials and sustainable manufacturing processes.

By Entrepreneur Staff