Rippling Doubles Down on India with Second Office in Bengaluru Rippling, which currently employs around 1,000 people in India, aims to double its local workforce to 2,000 over the next three years.

Global HRtech major Rippling has expanded its footprint in India by opening a second office in Bengaluru, underscoring the country's strategic importance to the company's growth.

The move comes on the heels of its massive USD 450 million Series G funding round, which pegged its valuation at USD 16.8 billion.

The new 100,000-square-foot facility, located at Embassy Tech Village, will house engineering, product, sales, and customer support teams. Rippling, which currently employs around 1,000 people in India, aims to double its local workforce to 2,000 over the next three years.

"Bangalore has always been a superpower for Rippling," said Matt MacInnis, Chief Operating Officer. "We grew from 450 employees last year to over 1,000 today, and we're continuing to scale rapidly. We take on some of our most important product work here, and we intend to keep expanding the autonomy and scope of this team."

Founded in 2016 by Parker Conrad and Indian-origin entrepreneur Prasanna Shankar, Rippling offers an all-in-one platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance functions—streamlining operations like payroll, expenses, benefits, and device management. The company supports over 20,000 customers and boasts a growing portfolio of more than 20 products.

Rippling has been steadily deepening its India presence since launching here in 2017. It has onboarded over 20 former founders and entrepreneurs, including Ajay Chandra, former co-founder of Infibeam, and Nimish Bhonsale, ex-co-founder of Elda Health. In 2024, the company appointed former Walmart executive Mrinal Chatterjee as its Country Head.

With annual recurring revenue surpassing USD 100 million, Rippling is betting big on India not just as a talent hub but as a key driver of innovation and global product development.

The company's robust investor lineup includes Y Combinator, Sands Capital, GIC, Goldman Sachs Growth, Coatue, Greenoaks, Founders Fund, Elad Gil, and Dragoneer—signaling strong confidence in Rippling's vision to redefine workforce management worldwide.
