Rishabh Pant Backs Skincare Startup Amantyacare in Pre-Seed Funding Round The proceeds will be utilised to accelerate product innovation and strengthen its market presence.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Meenal Khanna Kwatra, Amantyacare

Skincare startup Amantyacare has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round from Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant to fuel product innovation and expand its market presence.

Founded in October 2024 by Meenal Khanna Kwatra, Amantyacare offers affordable skincare solutions targeting pigmentation, acne, and sensitivity, with all products priced under INR 2,000 to ensure accessibility in tier I and tier II cities.

The brand recently introduced Melt & Pour Body Oil Candles, a unique blend of aromatherapy and skincare, highlighting its commitment to modern formulations infused with traditional ingredients.

"I am excited to partner with Amantyacare, a brand that understands Indian consumers. Their affordability and sustainability approach aligns with my vision of supporting innovative Indian brands," said Rishabh Pant.

With India's skincare industry projected to reach USD 10.48 billion by 2025, Amantyacare plans to expand its offerings with acne-care, pre-aging solutions, and skincare-infused makeup while also eyeing global markets.

The investment from Pant underscores a growing trend of athletes backing emerging consumer brands, as Amantyacare sets its sights on becoming a key player in India's evolving skincare landscape.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Management

Here's How You Can Identify, Track, and Address Risks Before They Affect Your Business

Riskify ensures risk management isn't a guessing game.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Citigroup Mistakenly Credited a Customer with $81 Trillion Instead of $280: 'Inputting Error'

An employee caught the mistake quickly, but the bank has recently made other errors that have drawn scrutiny and fines from regulators.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Servify Boosts Funding with INR 84 Cr Investment Led by Bajaj Holdings, Trifecta, and Innoven Capital

Servify specialises in providing brand-authorised after-sales support for a range of consumer electronics, including mobile phones, personal gadgets, and home appliances.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

The Role of After-sale Services in Driving Customer Loyalty for Brands

It is the responsibility of the brand to offer timely service to customers and resolve the issue as soon as possible

By Nitin Malhotra
Business News

HP Is Laying Off Up to 2,000 Employees 'All Over the Company'

HP is aiming to save $300 million through job cuts by October.

By Sherin Shibu