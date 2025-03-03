The proceeds will be utilised to accelerate product innovation and strengthen its market presence.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Skincare startup Amantyacare has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round from Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant to fuel product innovation and expand its market presence.

Founded in October 2024 by Meenal Khanna Kwatra, Amantyacare offers affordable skincare solutions targeting pigmentation, acne, and sensitivity, with all products priced under INR 2,000 to ensure accessibility in tier I and tier II cities.

The brand recently introduced Melt & Pour Body Oil Candles, a unique blend of aromatherapy and skincare, highlighting its commitment to modern formulations infused with traditional ingredients.

"I am excited to partner with Amantyacare, a brand that understands Indian consumers. Their affordability and sustainability approach aligns with my vision of supporting innovative Indian brands," said Rishabh Pant.

With India's skincare industry projected to reach USD 10.48 billion by 2025, Amantyacare plans to expand its offerings with acne-care, pre-aging solutions, and skincare-infused makeup while also eyeing global markets.

The investment from Pant underscores a growing trend of athletes backing emerging consumer brands, as Amantyacare sets its sights on becoming a key player in India's evolving skincare landscape.