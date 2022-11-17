Rishi Sunak Greenlights 3,000 UK Visas For Indians

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given a nod for 3,000 visas for young professionals from India to work in the UK each year.

Narendra Modi's Twitter handle

"Today the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme was confirmed, offering 3,000 places to 18–30 year-old degree educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for up to two years," the UK PM's office tweeted.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Today the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme was confirmed, offering 3,000 places to 18–30 year-old degree educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for up to two years. <a href="https://t.co/K6LlSDLne4">pic.twitter.com/K6LlSDLne4</a></p>— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) <a href="https://twitter.com/10DowningStreet/status/1592673886864572417?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 16, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The UK Prime Minister met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Indonesia.

"Was great to meet PM Rishi Sunak in Bali. India attaches great importance to robust India UK ties. We discussed ways to increase commercial linkages, raise the scope of security cooperation in context of India's defence reforms and make people-to-people ties even stronger," Narendra Modi tweeted.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Was great to meet PM <a href="https://twitter.com/RishiSunak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RishiSunak</a> in Bali. India attaches great importance to robust ?? ?? ties. We discussed ways to increase commercial linkages, raise the scope of security cooperation in context of India's defence reforms and make people-to-people ties even stronger. <a href="https://t.co/gcCt35m1uw">pic.twitter.com/gcCt35m1uw</a></p>— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) <a href="https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1592814903223791616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 16, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The leaders agreed on the enduring importance of the UK-India relationship, and of the living bridge between the countries.

They discussed the range of areas where the UK and India are working increasingly closely and have the opportunity to further develop links, including defense and security. They looked forward to the agreement of a UK-India free trade deal, which has the potential to unlock investment and increase jobs in both our countries, as well as expanding our deep cultural links, said a statement from Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street.

"UK Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi agreed that the UK and India's shared values, not least our commitment to democracy, are a huge asset in international forums like the G20 and the Commonwealth," the statement added.

The Prime Ministers welcomed the opportunity to work together on challenges such as ending the war in Ukraine and tackling climate change under India's presidency of the G20 next year.