The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Riverline AI Raises USD 825K in Pre Seed Round

Bengaluru based fintech startup Riverline AI has secured USD 825,000 in a pre seed funding round led by South Park Commons, with participation from DeVC, gradCapital and several angel investors from companies such as Google, Meta, Tesla, M2P and HyperVerge.

The startup plans to use the capital to strengthen its engineering efforts, build advanced AI memory systems and expand multilingual support. Riverline also aims to scale its platform to handle more than 100,000 conversations a day as it works toward creating a new age banking experience.

Founded in 2024 by Ankit Sanghvi, Jayanth Krishnaprakash and Abhishek Gupta, Riverline develops AI powered debt counsellors that interact with distressed borrowers and guide them toward better financial decisions. The platform seeks to address gaps in India's debt recovery process by offering patient counselling and improving credit risk visibility for lenders.

Within 7 months of launch, Riverline's AI agents manage collections across more than INR 100 crore worth of bad loans every month. The company works with tech led loan service providers including CRED, Freo, Nira and Propelld.

AI Led Food Labelling Startup LabelBlind Secures USD 500K Seed Funding

LabelBlind Solutions Pvt Ltd, an AI led digital food labelling software startup, has raised USD 500,000 in seed funding.

Founded in 2023, the startup operates a digital platform that aims to transform global food regulatory labelling through the use of technology and artificial intelligence.

Its flagship platform, FoLSol, digitises labelling requirements for packed food, fresh food, e-commerce and export focused companies.

The newly raised capital will support the development of FoLSol and help the company expand the platform to meet international regulatory standards. LabelBlind is working on advanced AI models that can read, interpret and validate food labels within minutes. This reduces a task that often takes eight to ten hours to about thirty minutes.

FoLSol will also generate fully compliant food labels for the US, Canada, the European Union, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, the GCC region, Southeast Asia and other global markets. The company is in advanced stage discussions with major Indian food businesses to digitise labelling workflows and build AI based compliance intelligence.

Pontaq Ventures Invests INR 5.5 Cr in Deeptech Startups Dweepi and Edgehax

Pontaq Ventures has invested INR 5.5 crore in two Indian deeptech startups, Dweepi and Edgehax.

The fresh capital will help both companies advance product development, expand their technology capabilities, and increase enterprise level deployments as they continue to grow in India and in global markets.

This is the second time Pontaq has invested in these startups. The firm is headquartered in Chennai and has supported more than 190 startups so far. Its portfolio includes over 140 deeptech ventures across India and the UK.

Pontaq invests in areas such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things, edge computing, robotics, enterprise automation, and other emerging technologies. It also helps its portfolio companies with market access and strategic guidance across multiple regions.

Pontaq operates mainly along the UK and India corridor, with additional exposure in the US and Canada. The fund focuses on clean tech, health tech, fintech, and deep tech.

Dweepi builds robotic systems that inspect railway tracks using automation and artificial intelligence.

Edgehax creates Edge AI computing platforms that combine compute, storage, and connectivity. The new investment will support both companies in strengthening engineering teams and expanding deployments for wider enterprise use.