By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Riveron, a business advisory firm backed by Kohlberg & Company, announced that it has acquired Yantra, a technology and advisory services provider, for an undisclosed amount.

Following the acquisition, Riveron is now one of the global NetSuite Alliance Partners, offering clients complete value-adding solutions.

Sam Shaw, CEO of Riveron, said, "Yantra's legacy is deeply rooted in driving innovation. This acquisition will fortify Riveron's position as technology and transformation leaders, reinforcing the value we provide to our collective clients. Looking ahead, our combined strengths will enable us to deliver a distinct competitive advantage and continued success to our clients globally."

Founded by Vikram Bhandari in 2009, Yantra provides business consulting and technology, specialising in NetSuite, Oracle, Salesforce, data science and advanced analytics, integration platforms, business transformation, AI and RPA, and managed services.

Based out of Santa Clara, CA, Yantra has offices worldwide in Pune, Ahmedabad, and Toronto.

Yantra claims to have around 300 employees across the United States, Canada, India, and the Philippines.

Vikram Bhandari shared, "Over the years, Yantra has helped clients adopt digital transformation across diverse technology and business landscapes. Now, as part of Riveron, we are excited to play a pivotal role in our shared commitment to growth and delivering next-generation technology to our clients."

Bhandari will join Riveron as its Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, serving clients in myriad arenas, including bringing a fresh perspective on the practical impact of AI for CFOs. With the acquisition, Riveron expands its team, increasing its global headcount to over 1,000 dedicated professionals.
