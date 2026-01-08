You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

RoadGrid Raises INR 12 Cr in Pre-Series A Round

EV charging infrastructure startup RoadGrid has raised INR 12 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Venture Catalysts.

The round also included participation from strategic and angel investors such as Kamal Puri of Skyline Group, IPV, FAAD Network, LetsVenture, Vrinda Goyal of Pace Group, Haresh Patel of Arthanomics, and Maneesh Shrivastav of Alpha Value.

The startup plans to use the fresh capital to scale its manufacturing capabilities, expand software integrations, and speed up the rollout of charging stations across India.

Founded to address interoperability challenges in the EV ecosystem, RoadGrid is developing patented universal chargers that are compatible with multiple vehicle categories, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers. In addition to hardware, the startup is building a cloud-based software platform to manage charging operations and enhance user experience.

RoadGrid operates through two business segments. One focuses on manufacturing and supplying off-board and fast DC chargers to EV original equipment manufacturers. The other involves setting up and operating public and commercial charging stations.

The company currently has deployments in cities such as Indore and Noida, as well as at Indian Oil Corporation locations. It reports a confirmed pipeline of over 1,000 chargers and supplies equipment to EV makers and fleet operators, including Euler Motors and VinFast's India network.

Be Clinical Secures INR 6 Cr in Seed Round

Mumbai-based skincare startup Be Clinical has raised INR 6 crore in a seed funding round led by V3 Ventures, with participation from Titan Capital. Titan Capital, founded by Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, has increased its stake in the company, marking a continued commitment to the brand.

Previously, Be Clinical had secured INR 2 crore as part of the same seed funding round. That round was led by Titan Capital and also saw participation from P-TAL founder Aditya Agarwal.

The fresh funds will be used for research and development to strengthen in-house formulation capabilities, conduct clinical testing, and develop targeted solutions for ageing concerns across the face, body, and scalp.

Founded by Hemangi Dhir, Be Clinical was launched in May last year. The brand positions itself as an evidence-led skincare company offering clinically tested solutions developed for Indian skin types and environmental conditions. It emphasises the use of dermatologically active ingredients, along with transparency and consumer education.

Be Clinical aims to address gaps in the Indian skincare market, particularly the limited availability of science-driven and clinically validated products tailored for local needs. The startup says its formulations are supported by in-vivo testing, in-house research, and controlled manufacturing processes.

Since its inception, Be Clinical claims to have served over 25,000 customers, indicating early traction. Going forward, the company plans to expand its manufacturing facility by adding advanced machinery to enhance production capacity, consistency, and quality control. It also plans to upgrade packaging formats to improve protection of ingredients and support its clinical-grade positioning.