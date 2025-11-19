Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Growing corporate interest in climate action is becoming more visible as India's largest companies increase the frequency and depth of their sustainability reporting. New findings show that transparency on emissions is improving, although major gaps remain in disclosures across supply chains. The analysis also highlights the need for higher quality data and stronger monitoring systems to match global expectations.

The new assessment by Eversource Capital along with the Council on Energy Environment and Water and the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs states that 998 of the top 1000 listed firms submitted sustainability reports in the last financial year. Of these, 781 companies reported Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. However, only 268 firms disclosed Scope 3 emissions, which capture climate impacts across value chains. The study notes that these companies together account for about 43 percent of India's total greenhouse gas emissions.

The report titled Advancing Corporate Climate Action through Emissions Disclosures in India compares the country's disclosure practices with those in regions such as the EU, UK, South Korea and California.

It identifies 4 key levers that can improve transparency and credibility, beginning with evidence-based expansion of reporting among large unlisted companies and financial institutions. It also calls for mandatory assurance to improve data consistency and recommends a single format to streamline filings.

In addition, the study proposes real time digital monitoring of emissions and national level capacity building for mid sized enterprises that will soon be required to meet disclosure norms.

Dhanpal Jhaveri of Eversource Capital said, "India's companies are shaping the country's sustainability transition. Trustworthy emissions data forms the base for climate accountability and creates stronger access to global capital for green growth. Transparent disclosures will not only align India with international benchmarks but also build investor confidence in the resilience of our enterprises."

Arunabha Ghosh of the Council on Energy Environment and Water said the quality of disclosures will determine the pace of corporate climate action. He stated that "India's progress depends on strong underlying data. Improved frameworks for transparent reporting will curb greenwashing and open new channels for sustainable finance across the economy."

Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh of the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs said the disclosure ecosystem is undergoing a major shift. He observed that "The next phase focuses on credibility and digital integrity. The aim is to create an evidence based system that supports climate ambition and encourages confidence among investors."

The study concludes that aligning Indian practices with global standards and integrating digital monitoring can create a unified high integrity disclosure framework that strengthens accountability and supports long term climate goals.