Roast Foods, a healthy snacking company, announced that it has secured strategic funding at an undisclosed valuation. This investment will accelerate Roast Foods' global expansion, enhance its manufacturing capabilities and development of new products.

Soniya Raisoni, Founder of Roast Foods, said, "This capital infusion will be instrumental in scaling our operations and bringing our healthy, roasted snacks to a wider global audience. We firmly believe that the international snacking market presents immense potential for growth."

Piyush Raisoni added: "Our focus will be on strengthening our export footprint, enhancing production efficiency with state-of-the-art technology, and continually innovating to meet the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers worldwide. This investment marks a pivotal moment for Roast Foods as we enter our next phase of growth."

"Every parent today seeks healthier snacking options for their children and Millennials and Gen Z are increasingly conscious of what they consume. Snacking has become a massive global opportunity, especially in our fast-paced, post-COVID lives. Our association with Roast Foods is built on a shared commitment to bringing the best to this space," said Neel Pagariya, Director, Pagariya Exports Pvt Ltd.

"With our scale, expertise, and strong belief in Roast Foods, we are confident that this brand will grow into a leading name in its category," added Umesh Pagariya, Managing Director (MD) of Pagariya Exports Pvt Ltd.

Founded by Soniya Raisoni and Piyush Raisoni, Roast Foods has rapidly emerged in the healthy snacking space, aiming to offer nutritious, roasted alternatives to conventional snacks. The founders have identified significant opportunities in global markets, where they foresee both strong demand and better margins.

Roast Foods currently operates a manufacturing facility in Phulgaon, Pune and exports its products to markets including the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. The company recently bagged orders from Walmart Canada, a significant milestone that reinforces its international appeal and market readiness. Roast Foods remains committed to its mission of making healthy snacking accessible and enjoyable for consumers across the globe.