Rohit Lohia Named ONDC CBO, Ajit Kumar Steps in as BharatPe CTO Rohit Lohia becomes ONDC's CBO to expand India's digital commerce, while Ajit Kumar appointed BharatPe's new CTO.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Rohit Lohia (ONDC CBO) & Ajit Kumar (BharatPe CTO)

Former Paytm Leader Rohit Lohia Takes Charge as ONDC's Chief Business Officer

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has appointed Rohit Lohia as its new Chief Business Officer, marking a key addition to its leadership team as it works to expand India's digital commerce ecosystem.

Lohia brings a rich background in fintech, payments, consulting, and entrepreneurship.

Before joining ONDC, he served as Senior Vice President at Paytm, where he oversaw business strategy, technology, and product development. He also held board positions at Paytm Money and One97 Communication India Ltd.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Lohia has co-founded start-ups in the fintech and e-commerce sectors and has previously worked with the Boston Consulting Group.

Speaking about his new role, he said his focus would be on building an open and transparent digital ecosystem that empowers small businesses and enhances value creation between sellers and buyers.

The leadership transition at ONDC follows the exit of Managing Director and Chief Executive Thampy Koshy in April after a three-year term. The network, an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, appointed Vibhor Jain as acting CEO while continuing its search for a permanent chief. Earlier this year, Chief Business Officer Shireesh Joshi also stepped down to attend to personal commitments.

BharatPe Appoints Ajit Kumar as New Chief Technology Officer

Fintech firm BharatPe has appointed Ajit Kumar as its new Chief Technology Officer, effective October 23, 2025. Kumar succeeds Pankaj Goel, who stepped down from the position in May this year.

Kumar brings nearly two decades of experience in technology and product development, having most recently served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Paytm. His earlier roles include key positions at Snapdeal, Times Internet and SAP Labs.

In his new capacity, Kumar will oversee BharatPe's technology strategy and innovation roadmap.

"His proven experience in building scalable fintech platforms and his deep understanding of payments and UPI infrastructure will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and strengthen our technology stack," BharatPe Chief Executive Officer Nalin Negi said.

The appointment follows BharatPe's recent expansion of its senior leadership team. Rajesh C has joined as Head of Finance after serving as Senior Vice President for Finance at SBI Card, while Himanshu Nazkani has been named Head of Investments. Nazkani, formerly with CarDekho Group, will lead the firm's investments and insurance initiatives across digital products and financial partnerships.
