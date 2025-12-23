ROHM Partners Tata Electronics for Power Semiconductor Manufacturing in India As an initial project, Tata Electronics will assemble and test ROHM India designed automotive grade Nch 100V, 300A Si MOSFET in a TOLL package.

Japanese semiconductor company ROHM Co has signed a strategic agreement with Tata Electronics to produce electronic chips in India for domestic and overseas markets, according to a joint statement issued on Monday, December 22.

Under the partnership, ROHM and Tata Electronics will set up a manufacturing framework for power semiconductors in India by combining ROHM device technologies with Tata Electronics semiconductor assembly and test capabilities. The companies said the arrangement will focus on building local capacity while serving global demand.

Randhir Thakur, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Electronics, said, "ROHM brings deep domain expertise to this partnership. Through our semiconductor assembly and test facilities, Tata Electronics will deliver chip packaging services to support ROHM in creating products tailored for Indian and global markets."

Beyond manufacturing, the two companies plan to use their sales channels and networks to identify new business opportunities within India. The partnership also includes steps to jointly market products manufactured through the collaboration.

As an initial project, Tata Electronics will assemble and test ROHM India designed automotive grade Nch 100V, 300A Si MOSFET in a TOLL package. The companies are targeting mass production shipments by next year, the statement said.

The collaboration also outlines plans to explore joint development of advanced packaging technologies in the future. Both sides aim to build an ecosystem that covers design, development, and manufacturing within India.

Kazuhide Ino, Member of the Board and Managing Executive Officer at ROHM Co Ltd, said, "Through this partnership, we aim to expand our lineup of packaged products manufactured in India and help build a sustainable, region based supply chain network...We are confident this collaboration will meet rising demand from Indian customers and support global supply."

Tata Electronics is currently developing India's first commercial semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat, with a planned investment of USD 11 billion. The company is also setting up the country's first indigenous outsourced semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad, Assam, involving an investment of USD 3 billion.
