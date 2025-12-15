The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Analog Watch Brand Rotoris Raises USD 3 Mn Seed Funding

Gurugram-based analog watch brand Rotoris has raised USD 3 million in a seed funding round led by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, actor-investor Vivek Anand Oberoi, Venture Catalysts, 100 Unicorns, and Tanmay Bhat.

More than 30 founders also participated, including Varun Alagh of Mamaearth, Gaurav Khatri of Noise, Siddharth Dungarwal of Snitch, Nitin Jain of OfBusiness, Vishesh Khurana of Shiprocket, Chirag Taneja of GoKwik, Akash Gupta of Zypp, and Arjun Vaidya of Dr. Vaidya's.

The funds will support manufacturing and assembly operations, enhance engineering processes, expand supply chain partnerships, build initial inventory, and recruit across product, design, and brand teams.

Rotoris also intends to open its first physical experience store in New Delhi, which will serve as both a retail outlet and brand showcase.

Founded by Aakash Anand, Prerna Gupta, Anant Narula, and Kunal Kapania, Rotoris focuses on mechanical movements and in-house assembly.

Anand previously scaled the fragrance brand Bella Vita Organic. The company plans a commercial launch in January 2026 with five collections named Auriqua, Monarch, Astonia, Arvion, and Manifesta.

The watches will feature sapphire crystal, automatic and quartz movements, and 316L stainless steel cases, with each model produced in limited, numbered editions.

Kids Products Resale Platform IPF Bags INR 3.2 Cr Seed Funding

Bengaluru-based IPF, a peer-to-peer marketplace for pre-loved kids products, has raised INR 3.2 crore in a seed funding round led by Titan Capital.

The round also saw participation from Better Capital and angel investors including Ranjit Pratap Singh of Pratilipi, Aashish Jindal and Vivek Gulati of Grip Invest, and Abhishek Bhayana of NearPe Technologies.

The startup plans to use the funds to strengthen its technology stack, scale the platform, improve logistics and quality control processes, and expand parent acquisition in key cities. IPF will also invest in product intelligence, additional verification layers, and operational capabilities to support growth across India.

Founded in 2024 by Priyadershita Singh and Abhas Mittal, IPF emerged from parenting communities run by Singh since 2023. Conversations within these groups highlighted the lack of a safe and structured way for parents to buy and sell lightly used but expensive children's products.

IPF currently offers in-app payments, doorstep logistics, and buyer protection. The founders said, "Every barely used stroller, crib or toy is an opportunity to save a family money and reduce waste. Our focus is to build trust, safety, and simplicity for parents across the country."

Since introducing in-app payments in March 2025, IPF claims to have recorded strong traction and now serves families in both metro and non metro markets across India.